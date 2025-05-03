Report suggests Jordan Hudson's appearance in Bill Belichick's Super Bowl commercial was "forced"

The negative press surrounding Jordan Hudson, the 24-year-old girlfriend of North Carolina coach and NFL legend Bill Belichick, continued on Saturday, with another incident being reported on how she again got herself included in one of Bill's media clips.

This clip in question is Bill Belichick's appearance in a Dunkin' commercial from the Super Bowl earlier this year. In it, Jordan and Bill are seen together.

However, this appears not to have been the original plan for the advert. According to reports from the New York Post,

"forced her way in… but Bill saw it as a way for her to get paid...People said they’ve never seen anything like it.”

Hudson did not have any speaking lines in the commercial, but just her mere presence is enough to make people wonder how much influence she has over the veteran coach. This is a question that fans have been thinking about ever since she interrupted Bill to prevent him from answering a question about their relationship in a CBS interview last weekend.

According to analysts, Hudson allegedly believes herself to be Belichick's PR Manager, Booker, and generally has power over their media appearances. This is backed up by a quote from Pablo Torre, a former ESPN reporter. He said this after the commercial aired in February,

“[Hudson is] the person who you need to go through to book Bill Belichick for a Super Bowl commercial or for the other commitments he has as a multi-platform personality. She’s the gateway. So in this case...Jordan happened to then use that power to be in the commercial as well.”

Events like this only add to the concerns that North Carolina fans may be having as to who is running their program.

Peter King on Bill Belichick and Jordan Hudson

Former NFL analyst Peter King, someone who has followed Bill Belichick's entire career, has given his take on the situation with Jordan Hudson.

“Bill’s got to get a hold of himself here. He’s got to get a hold of this situation. This is embarrassing. It’s totally embarrassing for a guy who’s as great at his job as he is.”

To King, what Belichick is doing is not only embarrassing, it's potentially ruining his legacy. For years, the NFL coaching legend was a name that was associated with success and having things done in a specific way.

Peter King thinks that Belichick needs to take control of the Jordan Hudson situation and steer the media back to talking about Bill Belichick, the football coach, rather than his girlfriend.

