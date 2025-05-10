Reporter points out Garrett Nussmeier's connection to New Orleans Saints as Derek Carr retires

LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier is being linked to the New Orleans Saints. The Saints have a complicated quarterback situation. Heading into next season, many fans and experts had concerns about whether starting QB Derek Carr would be available. He has struggled with injuries lately, and as a result, it was unclear who would start.
On Saturday, the team got clarity as Derek Carr officially retired from the NFL after undergoing medical evaluations on his shoulder. This report came from insider Mike Garafolo.
"Saints QB Derek Carr is retiring, sources tell The Insiders. Carr, 34, recently underwent multiple medical evaluations on his shoulder. Surgery was deemed the only route back to 100% and that would mean up to 6 months recovery. Carr retires rather than staying on IR all year."
After this news came out, reporter Ryan Dunleavy reacted and pointed out that Garrett Nussmeier has a connection to the Saints. He mentioned that if 2025 draftee Tyler Shough does not perform next season, Nussmeier could be an option for the Saints in the 2026 NFL draft.
"Wow. Big scoop. Tyler Shough, deemed by some to be the most NFL-ready QB in the draft class, now the favorite to start? If he struggles, Sants with leg up to draft high in 2026 class which could include Nola native Arch Manning and Saints OC Doug Nussmeier’s son Garrett."
Doug Nussmeier is the new offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints. He was the quarterbacks coach for the Philadelphia Eagles this past season, helping them win the Super Bowl.
Garrett Nussmeier is one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy next season
Garrett Nussmeier is projected to be one of the top QBs in the 2026 NFL draft. This past season, he emerged as a star, completing 337 of 525 passing attempts for 4052 yards and 29 TDs. He is now one of the favorites to win the Heisman Trophy next season. According to FanDuel, Nussmeier is tied with Texas QB Arch Manning with +800 odds to win the coveted award.
If Nussmeier has a Heisman Trophy-quality season, he will likely be a top pick in the 2026 NFL draft. The New Orleans Saints are not expected to be a strong team next season and could be in the mix to draft him. However, that will likely depend on the performance of Tyler Shough.
Shough was drafted in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft by the Saints. If he performs well as the starter following the Carr injury, it is unlikely that they will draft Garrett Nussmeier.
