Reports suggest 20-year-old former high school football player was behind Carson Beck's $383,000 worth stolen cars

Miami quarterback Carson Beck made national headlines in early January by leaving Georgia to sign with the Hurricanes. In doing so, he signed an NIL deal that will reportedly pay him $4 million next season. While he is set to make a lot of money next year, he was a victim of a huge robbery on Thursday.

On Thursday morning, insider Andy Slater reported that Beck had two of his cars, a Mercedes and a Lamborghini, stolen overnight. They were valued at $383,000.

"Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck had both of his cars stolen in South Florida overnight, a senior law-enforcement official tells me. His girlfriend Hanna Cavinder's SUV was also stolen but found. Cops are currently looking for Beck's Mercedes and Lamborghini," Slater tweeted.

The initial report of the robbery came on Thursday morning, but on Friday it was reported by Slater that the police had apprehended a suspect. Reportedly, a 20-year-old and three others broke into Beck's home while he and his girlfriend, Miami women's basketball star Hanna Cavinder, were sleeping.

"One man has been arrested for stealing Carson Beck’s cars, sources tell me. The 20-year-old and three others allegedly broke into Beck’s home while the Hurricanes QB and Cavinder were sleeping. They went into the living room wearing masks and took the keys," Slater tweeted earlier today.

Shortly after the report that a suspect was in custody, Slater reported that the suspect had been identified as a former high school football player living in Miami. He reportedly confessed to the entire plan.

"The 20-year-old arrested is Tykwon Anderson, a former high school football player in Miami. He confessed to detectives about the entire plan," Slater wrote.

There have been no reports about the other three suspects apprehended.

Carson Beck will take over for Cam Ward at Miami next season

While the offseason is not off to a great start for Carson Beck, once this situation is behind him, he will need to refocus for next season. Beck is taking over in Miami for Cam Ward, who is entering the 2025 NFL draft. Ward was a transfer to Miami last season and went on to become a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Beck was criticized heavily this season for throwing a significant number of interceptions. There was a particularly bad stretch when he threw 11 interceptions in five games. However, Carson Beck dealt with receivers dropping the ball more than almost any other QB last season. With better receivers in Miami, he should be poised for a great season.

