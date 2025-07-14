"Resign immediately Keith Gill" - CFB fans trash Sun Belt commissioner for extending invite to Louisiana Tech as Texas State's replacement

Sun Belt Conference commissioner Keith Gill has wasted no time in finding a replacement for Texas State. On Tuesday, On3's Brett McMurphy reported that Louisiana Tech was approved by Sun Belt presidents as the 14th member of the conference.

Louisiana Tech will replace Texas State and join the Sun Belt in 2026. Conference USA is expected to remain at 10 schools in 2026. This news ruffled the feathers of some college football fans, and here's what they had to say,

One fan said, "Resign immediately Keith Gill."

Another said, "Sunbelt just got worse."

One added, "Not one team in the conference wanted this."

However, some were less critical,

A fan said, "Upgrade over Tx St."

Another said, "Could just me being ignorant, but what’s with all the Louisiana Tech hate?"

ESPN states it'll likely cost Louisiana Tech at least $5 million to complete a severance from Conference USA. The official entry date for Louisiana Tech will likely be figured out over the next few weeks.

Furthermore, this will be a homecoming for Louisiana Tech as it was part of the Sun Belt from 1991-2001 before moving to the WAC. It will replace Texas State, which has finalized a deal to move to the Pac-12.

What's next for Louisiana Tech and Texas State?

The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs are fresh off posting a 5-8 record in the 2024 college football season. The Bulldogs did not win consecutive games throughout the campaign and closed the season with a loss to the Army Black Knights in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl.

With an impending move to the Sun Belt Conference, the Bulldogs will look to post a significantly better record in the 2025 season. They'll start their campaign with a matchup against the SE-Louisiana Lions.

The Texas State Bobcats had a solid 2024 campaign. The Bobcats posted an 8-5 record, with their only losses coming by respectable scorelines. They closed out the season with a SERVPRO First Responder Bowl game win over the North Texas Mean Green.

The Bobcats will start their last season in the Sun Belt Conference with a matchup against the Eastern Michigan Eagles. They'll fancy that matchup as they have grittier games as the campaign progresses.

