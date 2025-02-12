"Rest in Peace": CFB world reacts to Ohio State QB and Captain Jim Karsatos passing away at age 61

Former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Jim Karsatos has reportedly passed away. He was 61 years old.

Per a recent report from Bucknuts, Karsatos had recently been hospitalised in San Diego for a heart condition and passed away on Sunday. Karsatos played for the Buckeyes from 1983 to 1986, serving as the backup to Mike Tomczak in 1984 during their Big Ten championship season.

Karsatos took over as the starter in 1985 and, the following season, led the Buckeyes to a shared Big Ten championship with Michigan, defeating Texas A&M 28-12 in the 1987 Cotton Bowl. After his college career, the Miami Dolphins drafted Karsatos in the 1987 NFL Draft. During his brief stint in the NFL, he spent two years with the organization.

Shortly after, Karsatos returned to Columbus and worked as a financial advisor and planner. He also worked as a sideline reporter for the Ohio State Football Radio Network for several years. After the news of his passing, fans took to X to offer their support.

"In the end, time comes for us all," one fan said.

"Sorry for your loss. He played with Chris Spielman Both at OSU in 87. who was one of my all time favorite Lions," another said.

"Rest in peace, he was the reason I became a Buckeye fan," a fan wrote.

"Loved watching him growing up. Also loved when he used to be the sideline reporter for OSU games on the radio," another fan wrote.

Jim Karsatos passes shortly after Ohio State's National Title Win

Shortly before Karsatos' passing, the former signal-caller witnessed his alma mater win the national championship. This past season, Ohio State was able to rack up a record of 14-2. They ran the gauntlet in the College Football Playoffs tournament, defeating teams such as Tennessee, Oregon, and Texas.

Ohio State Buckeyes celebrate winning their seventh CFP national championship. (Credits: IMAGN)

They would eventually defeat Notre Dame in the national championship game 34-23 and finished first in the final AP Top 25 college poll released Jan. 21. Now, quarterback Will Howard and wide receiver Emeka Egbuka are set to depart for the NFL in the 2025 NFL Draft. It leaves Ohio State in an interesting position as they look to build off of a national title win while losing key players who made that possible.

With a bright quarterback prospect in Julian Sayin set to take the reins in 2025, it's not all doom and gloom for the Buckeyes next season.

