“Rest in peace”: College football fans pay touching tribute to iconic Nebraska announcer Greg Sharpe following his death

Greg Sharpe, the longtime play-by-play voice of Nebraska football since 2007, has passed away at the age of 61 after a battle with cancer. His family announced this through the school on Saturday. Sharpe died on Friday, 10 months after revealing his diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.

“Today we are saddened to inform you of the passing of Greg on Friday,” a statement from Sharpe’s family reads. A wonderful husband, father, brother, friend and of course broadcaster.

“While his passion and energy on the call of Husker football and baseball brought joy to so many for the past 17 seasons, it comforts us to know that his legacy will live on through these same moments that he narrated and through the relationships that he built.”

The demise of Greg Sharpe comes as a tragic loss to the Cornhuskers nation. There's been a lot of mourning and tributes to the memory of the legendary announcer among fans far and wide the country. Here's a look at some of the reactions to the news of Sharpe’s death:

"Sad day, rest in peace"

"RIP Greg. Prayers for the Sharpe family."

"RIP, always enjoyed Greg’s craft and getting to know him on our travels to Nebraska, condolences to his family," another fan wrote.

Other fans hailed Sharpe and his work inside the broadcast booth:

"As great as he was in the booth, it sounds like he was even greater outside of the broadcast booth. Prayers to his family," a fan wrote.

"Such a sad loss. Greg was an amazing announcer and huge part of the legacy that is Husker athletics. Condolences to his family and friends," a fan commented.

"RIP, made listening and watching with him cheering on our team as much as we do! love you Greg!" another fan commented.

Nebraska community mourns the loss of Greg Sharpe

The University of Nebraska has officially paid tribute to Greg Sharpe after losing his battle with cancer. Sharpe was hired by Nebraska in 2007 and was made the permanent announcer in 2008. He has since then been a beloved voice far and wide Lincoln.

“On behalf of everyone in the Nebraska Athletic Department, I would like to share our deepest condolences with the family of Greg Sharpe,” Nebraska AD Troy Dannen said in a statement.

“This is a tough day for everyone. Not only those who were close to Greg and those who had the opportunity to work with him, but also for Husker fans who have fond memories of Greg’s calls of iconic moments in Nebraska history.”

The University of Nebraska President Jeffrey P. Gold also release a statement to mourn the death of the beloved sportscaster.

"The University of Nebraska community is heartbroken by the passing of Greg Sharpe, a true legend in Husker athletics and a beloved voice in our state,” President Gold said. His passion, professionalism, and love for Nebraska showed in every broadcast, bringing the excitement of game day to generations of fans.

Last month, the university’s athletic department recognized Sharpe’s legacy by naming his press box workspace the "Greg Sharpe Radio Booth.” This followed his naming as Nebraska Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association.

