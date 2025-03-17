“Rest in peace”: Lane Kiffin’s daughter Landry pays touching tribute to Ole Miss player Wyatt Thistle after his tragic death

The Ole Miss football family is mourning the loss of one of their own. Former Rebels football player Wyatt Thistle tragically lost his life on Mar. 12 while on a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Landry Kiffin, the daughter of Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin, took to her Instagram story to share a heartfelt tribute to Wyatt. On Saturday, Landry reposted a tribute post from the 'Ole Miss Phi Delt’ account to her Instagram story and wrote:

“Rest in peace Wyatt ❤.”

Thistle was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas, where he graduated from Alamo Heights High School in 2023. He was a natural athlete who competed for the school's varsity football and basketball teams. He eventually went on to the University of Mississippi, where he also played football for the Rebels.

Wyatt Thistle was very active in his college community, as he served as an active Ole Miss Interfraternity Council member as well as the Mississippi Alpha Recruitment Chair for 2025. The exact details surrounding his passing remain unreported.

Ole Miss family comes out to mourn the loss of Wyatt Thistle in droves

Wyatt Thistle had a lot of loving and supportive messages shared for him online. Ole Miss Phi Delt wrote a touching tribute for the football player on Instagram on Saturday. Sharing photos of Thistle on Instagram, they wrote:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our brother, Wyatt Thistle. His infectious and bubbly energy made him an easy choice to serve as Rush Chairman this year. He had goals, drive, and a positive spirit that touched countless lives. He will be remembered for the lasting impact he made.

"Wyatt was always the funniest person in the room and had the most distinct laugh imaginable. People often came up to him and asked him to 'Do the laugh', somewhat reluctantly, he would recreate Seth Rogen’s chuckle."

It has been announced that visitation services for Thistle are scheduled for Saturday from 5:00-7:00 PM at Porter Loring Mortuary in San Antonio, Texas. A funeral service will be held the next day at 3:00 PM at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in San Antonio.

