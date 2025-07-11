"Retire gramps": CFB fans mad at Paul Finebaum for his "married" Arch Manning comment in latest prediction for Texas vs Ohio State

College football analyst Paul Finebaum has predicted Texas will defeat Ohio State on Aug. 30, with Arch Manning playing a big role. Finebaum logged this prediction on Friday's edition of ESPN's “Get Up.”
According to his analysis, Manning’s major advantage is having understudied Quinn Ewers and understanding Steve Sarkisian’s system.
“I am as married to Arch Manning as an old geezer like me can be to a young, great college quarterback, but I like everything about him and I think you said something," Finebaum said. ...
"The experience of being an understudy to Ewers and understanding Sark’s system is what’s going to get them over the top and probably—well, not probably—definitely beat Ohio State in the opener.”
This comment has drawn a lot of reactions from fans, especially on X.
“Retire gramps,” a fan wrote.
“Married to a young college guy as an old geezer,” a fan commented.
“@finebaum is the modern Day Beano Cook..except Beano liked cheerleaders not qbs,” another fan commented.
Similarly, a Texas fan account wrote:
“Someone tell this dude to stop talking about us. He wasn’t with us with Strong or Herman, he doesn’t get to claim Arch Matrimony now and he certainly has no place to guarantee anything that Texas does.”
“This guy never shuts up,” a fan wrote.
Arch Manning gets his chance as Texas' starting quarterback
After two seasons of limited action, Arch Manning is finally getting his chance as the primary quarterback for the Texas Longhorns. The former five-star prospect redshirted his first season of college football in 2023.
As Quinn Ewers’ backup last season, he picked up 10 appearances, including starts against UTSA, Louisiana-Monroe and Mississippi State. He raked in 939 passing yards, nine touchdowns and two interceptions through the season.
He rushed for an additional 108 yards on 25 attempts, scoring four times.
Manning is an heir to a football/quarterback dynasty that goes back to his grandfather, Archie Manning. His uncles, Peyton and Eli, are football royalty. This has had the effect of creating great expectations of him.
However, entering his third year of college football, Arch Manning still has a lot to live up to. He will be looking to live up to his name now as the Longhorns’ starting quarterback. The game against Ohio State is the perfect platform to show his readiness.