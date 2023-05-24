Revisiting the time Louisana-Monroe defeated a Nick Saban-led Alabama in 2007

Nick Saban's tenure as the head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide has been one of the most successful in college football history. In 16 years under the legendary head coach, the Crimson Tide is a dominant 194-27 with six national championships. Saban has led Alabama to three BCS National Championships and three College Football Playoff National Championships.

Six of his 27 losses as the Crimson Tide HC came in 2007. Alabama finished just 7-6 overall and 4-4 in SEC play in Saban's first season leading the program. All six of their losses came by seven points or less. One of their two non-conference losses, however, may have been the most embarrassing of Nick Saban's tenure.

In the midst of a four-game losing streak to finish the regular season, Alabama lost to the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks by a score of 21-14 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

How did the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks beat the Alabama Crimson Tide?

The Alabama Crimson Tide entered their 2007 matchup with the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks as a 24.5-point favorite. The Crimson Tide were 6-4 in the powerhouse SEC, which had the best winning percentage of all 12 conferences. The Warhawks were 4-6 in the Sun Belt, which had the worst winning percentage of all 12 conferences.

The meeting was supposed to be a tune-up game for Alabama ahead of Nick Saban's first Iron Bowl meeting with the Auburn Tigers the following week.

The Crimson Tide were ahead 7-0 after one quarter and 14-7 midway through the second before the Warhawks tied the game. Alabama was unable to score in the second half while Louisiana-Monroe added a touchdown in the third quarter to win the game 21-14.

While the Crimson Tide had more passing yards, rushing yards and first downs, as well as fewer penalties. They were just unable to protect the ball. Alabama threw two interceptions and lost two fumbles, while the Warhawks did not turn the ball over.

What did Nick Saban say following the loss?

Following the shocking loss, Nick Saban spoke to the media:

"Embarrassed for all our fans. I'm certainly not pleased the way we represented that tradition today. We did all the things in this football game that get you beat regardless of who you play.

"We just did a lot of things today that is not winning football. I think we're all responsible for it. It starts with me. I don't think we had a very good week of preparation."

Saban later used two catastrophic events in American history to signal that change would be coming, stating:

"Changes in history usually occur after some kind of catastrophic event. It may be 9/11, which sort of changed the spirit of America relative to catastrophic events. Pearl Harbor kind of got us ready for World War II, and that was a catastrophic event."

While Nick Saban faced backlash for his comments, change certainly did come for the program.

The Crimson Tide finished 12-2 the following season, with their only losses coming in the SEC Championship Game, against the eventual-national champion Florida Gators, and the Sugar Bowl.

Alabama finished 14-0 in 2009, winning their first of six national championships under Saban.

