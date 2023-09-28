Richard Sherman has 3-word strategy for Deion Sanders' Colorado to upset USC on Saturday: "Don't ruffle feathers"

Former NFL star Richard Sherman has a short and simple strategy for the Colorado Buffaloes ahead of their Week-5 clash with the USC Trojans on Saturday.

Last weekend, Deion Sanders' winning streak with the Buffaloes came to an end. After consecutive wins against TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State, the Buffaloes lost to the highly favored Oregon Ducks in weekday four.

Oregon was in control right from the start and did not allow Colorado to make any plays on the field. The only time the Buffaloes scored was in the dying minutes of the game when Shedeur Sanders found a TD pass after being sacked seven times on the night.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Now, Deion Sanders faces another tough hurdle this week against another powerhouse team, the USC Trojans. USC has won every game they've played this season, with 2022 Heisman-winning quarterback Caleb Williams leading the pack.

Former NFL star Richard Sherman, who is now part of the UNDISPUTED crew with Skip Bayless, reckons Coach Prime could win if he sticks to a certain strategy against USC.

According to him, Colorado needs to have a very humble mindset going against USC. Sherman believes that the Buffs should not instigate USC ahead of their game, as they did with Oregon:

“Come in with no expectations. Don’t ruffle feathers & no bulletin board material. Humbleness and humility is required to win a game like this.”

He alluded about the Buffs training with Oregon's fight song playing in the background before their Week-4 showdown.

Expand Tweet

"The way you do that, you got to come in with no expectations. Don't go in there trying to ruffle some feathers. Obviously, they saw how that went last week with Oregon.

"Don't put no bulletin board material up. You don't need to do that. Go quietly into the game. Go quitely. Go humbly have some humility. That's what's required to get victory in a game like this", Sherman said.

The loss to Oregon was a hard-hitting one for the Buffs and Coach Prime. Shedeur had the worst game of his Buffs career, managing only 159 passing yards against a defense that left no room for error.

Now, the young quarterback will look forward to recuperating and having a better performance in week 5.

Can the Colorado Buffaloes stun USC?

On paper, USC is favored to secure a comfortable win against the Colorado Buffaloes. After week 4, they're ranked eighth n the AP rankings, while the Buffs are out of the top 25 following their first loss of the season.

Expand Tweet

USC has an elite offense, with the deadly duo of Williams and wide receiver Tahj Washington likely to be a handful for the Bulls. Colorado's defense needs to improve and not give away points like they did to Arizona State (28 points) last weekend.

The Buffs have their work cut out. The offensive line needs to better protect Shedeur on the field and not allow USC any chances to sack him, as Oregon did. The defense needs to pull up their socks as well, as USC's offensive will capitalize on any mistake and opening they can fashion.