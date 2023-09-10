"Richly deserved" - Donald Trump getting flipped off at Iowa vs Iowa State game draws hilarious reaction from CFB Twitter

In a clash of politics and sports at the Iowa vs. Iowa State CFB game, former U.S. President Donald Trump was met by multiple middle fingers as he watched from his private box at Jack Trice Stadium.

And as expected, fans online had to share what they felt about the moment. User @CrazyFenaker posted this:

The replies to CrazyFenaker's post, however, show a bit of duality regarding the Donald Trump incident. Here's one from user @GeorgiaM10912400:

Another user, @azsunshine711, is a little bit more dismissive:

One could assume that the replies on the original post consist of both supporters and detractors of Donald Trump, who was actually in the Iowa vs. Iowa State game for apparently far more political reasons than expected.

Donald Trump's Iowa visit

Before the Iowa vs. Iowa State college football game started, Donald Trump visited a fraternity house at Iowa State University.

As reported by AP News, the former U.S. President visited the Alpha Gamma Rho agricultural fraternity to the cheers of hundreds of Iowa State students.

Aside from Trump, a handful of other Republicans were also present at Jack Trice Stadium. This included Florida Gov. Ron De Santis, Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks, and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds.

De Santis was also flipped off by fans at the stadium, as shown in this photo on X (formerly Twitter) posted by Miller-Meeks herself. Apparently, she was never aware of the guy in #15's antics:

Either way, seeing Donald Trump in the stands of a college football game still got fans confused.

Most of them thought that Trump would've already been in jail, since he was recently arrested and booked on felony charges regarding the alleged plan to overturn Georgia's 2020 presidential election results.

Iowa vs Iowa State match: who won?

To the dismay of home fans at Jack Trice, the visiting Iowa Hawkeyes beat the Cyclones, 20-13.

Iowa State was still very much in the game until the waning moments. But as time dwindled, the Cyclones came up short on their final drive on fourth down.

This gave the Hawkeyes possession of the ball with just over a minute left, allowing them to hold on for the win (via KCCI).

Iowa QB Cade McNamara had this to say about the nail-biter, which allowed his team to take back the CyHawk Trophy.

“This was just an unbelievable team win. (Ferentz) cares about us so much. To be a part of this team with the 200th win, I’m truly honored.”

It was indeed a great win and Trump's presence decorated the game even more with fans throwing some great comments and reaactions.

