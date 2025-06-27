"Ridiculous that they have not gave him an answer": Fans trash NCAA as South Carolina RB Rahsul Faison's football career hangs in balance

Rahsul Faison has been in the spotlight heading into the 2025 college football season. The running back transferred from Utah State to South Carolina this offseason. However, he has yet to get a clearance from the NCAA to play for the Gamecocks.

"I’m just training if I have to be on an NFL roster in a month, then I’m going to be ready. If I’m playing college football, I’ll be ready,” Daison said on Friday, via On3's Pete Nakos.

Fans on social media had wild reactions to the report, with some slamming the NCAA.

"Ridiculous that they have not gave him an answer. If he is not cleared to play cfb then the NCAA just ruined his chances at the NFL. The draft is over and rookies are already with their teams. Do better @NCAA," one fan tweeted.

"@NCAA hello?!?! Do your damn job," another fan tweeted.

"Shame on the @NCAA ," one fan commented.

Others continued to take digs at the NCAA.

"What are we even doing here?!? Getting off on their power trip is the only answer. Games should only be played on fields and arenas," one fan wrote.

"2nd time they’ve done this to a Gamecock RB in 2 years. Just did the same thing to Turbo Miller whose with the NY Giants. NCAA has always wronged South Carolina," a fan said.

"This situation is ridiculous," another fan commented.

As per the NCAA’s eligibility rules, a player can only play in four Division I football seasons in five years. Faison has played for only three seasons, including one in JUCO, and the past two seasons with the Aggies.

Although he has one year of eligibility left, the NCAA hasn't approved it as the 2025 season would be his seventh year in college.

Rahsul Faison had the best season of his college career in 2024

NCAA Football: Utah State RB Rahsul Faison - Source: Imagn

Rahsul Faison had a stellar 2024 campaign at Utah State. The running back recorded 1,109 yards and eight touchdowns on 198 carries, while also contributing 99 yards on 22 receptions. However, the Aggies finished with a disappointing 4-8 record, including 3-4 in MWC play.

There is still plenty of uncertainty around Faison's future at the college level. He is reportedly planning to sign with an NFL team for the 2025 season if he fails to get a clearance from the NCAA.

If Faison gets his one year of college eligibility, he could suit up for South Carolina next season.

