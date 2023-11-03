Riley Leonard injury update: Latest on Duke QB's availability for game vs Wake Forest

The Duke Blue Devils' strong season is facing a challenge as quarterback Riley Leonard is expected to miss "an extended period of time" with a toe injury sustained last week in a loss to the Louisville Cardinals, according to an ESPN report.

Leonard suffered a high ankle sprain late in the Notre Dame game on Sept. 30, leading to him missing a game. The junior reaggravated that injury two weeks ago and then suffered the toe injury.

Riley is 95 of 165 (57.6%) for 1,102 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He also has been a threat to run the football as he has 58 rushing attempts for 352 yards (6.1 yards per carry) with four touchdowns.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

It will be interesting to learn the severity of the toe injury and when a timetable for a potential return is announced. The Blue Devils (5-3, 2-2) enter Week 10 sixth in the Atlantic Coast Conference after losing two consecutive games to ranked teams and cannot afford to lose another game as they chase an ACC championship game berth.

Riley Leonard injury update

Riley Leonard was hoping to play on Thursday night against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-4, 1-4), but the left toe injury is going to force him to miss some time. However, the injury is not believed to be something that will end his season.

True freshman Grayson Loftis is expected to be under center for his first start. He is 3-for-5 with 30 yards passing this season.

Could Riley Leonard return to Duke for his senior season?

This is an interesting situation as Leonard has not appeared int too much action throughout the season. With the 2024 NFL draft being loaded with quarterbacks like Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, Michael Penix Jr, and J.J. McCarthy, returning to the Duke Blue Devils for his senior season may not be the worst option.

This would give NFL scouts a chance to see him recover from injuries and give him another year to dominate and prove he is worth a first-round pick. Right now, he is arguably outside the top 10 in quarterbacks for the 2024 class, so returning and entering the 2025 class could be a chance for him to become a top pick.