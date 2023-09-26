Ohio State won a squeaker over Notre Dame in South Bend, while Texas affirmed its status as one of the best teams in the nation during Week 4 on the college schedule.

Turning our attention to next-level prospects, several seniors have shown terrific improvement in their games and improved their draft stocks, while one small-school blocker is establishing himself as a Day 2 prospect.

Cameron Ward (QB) Washington State:

Washington State is edged by Oregon State in a battle between two programs soon to be homeless thanks to the massive realignment in college football. And the main reason for the Cougars victory was quarterback Cameron Ward.

Ward was a man on a mission from the get-go, as he shredded what was the top defense in the Pac-12. Ward’s final numbers were outstanding: 28 of 34 passing for 404 yards with four TDs and 38 points against a team that had been giving up just 11 points per game.

An athletic signal caller with a live arm and the ability to make all the throws, Ward has shown terrific improvement with his pass placement and ability to throw receivers free.

Entering the season graded as a late rounder by scouts, Ward has terrific upside, and continued good play and a terrific performance at either the shrine or senior bowl will vault the quarterback up draft boards.

Caedan Wallace (T) Penn State:

The name Olumuyiwa Fashanu is usually the first and often the only one mentioned when people talk about next-level Penn State blockers, and that’s a shame.

PSU has five draft-worthy offensive linemen, with Wallace ranking second among the group on my board. Wallace is a large, nasty blocker who dominates opponents.

He helped lead an offensive line that annihilated Iowa, controlling the ball and pushing the Hawkeyes defense all over the field during the Nittany Lions’ 31-0 victory.

Wallace is not as athletic as his higher-rated teammate; rather, he’s a legitimate NFL starter on the strong side at tackle or guard, depending on the scheme.

Kenny Logan Jr.(S) Kansas:

Kansas, usually known as a basketball school, remains undefeated on the football field this season after a convincing victory over BYU. Kansas has benefited from great senior leadership, with Logan Jr. spearheading the defense.

During Saturday’s victory, Logan posted four tackles, broke up two passes and also picked off a throw.

Four games into the season, Logan leads KU with 23 tackles. He possesses the size and athleticism to line up as a traditional free safety and can also play over the slot receiver.

After playing well as a sophomore and even better as a junior, Logan struggled last year then made the right choice returning to Kansas for a second senior season.

He leads a talented Jayhawks secondary and has shown great improvement in his game this season, which will great improve his draft stock.

Keon Coleman (WR) Florida State:

The Seminoles came away with one of the program’s most important victories of the past decade, as they ended Clemson’s 7-year winning streak. And while several players starred for the Seminoles, it was Keon Coleman who yet again came up big for the offense.

The Michigan State transfer finished with five receptions for 86 yards and two TDs, including the game winner in overtime.

That makes six touchdowns in four games this season for Coleman, who caught a trio of scores during the Week 1 victory over LSU.

The big-bodied receiver possesses strong hands and consistently wins out for the contested throw, yet his lack of speed is a limiting factor. Coleman’s ability to come away with the important reception in the big moment of games will make scouts take notice.

Payton Wilson (LB) North Carolina State:

Wilson has been a super-productive defender since he was a sophomore at North Carolina State, and he shows the skills to be a terrific next-level prospect.

The senior linebacker continues to improve his game and is well on his way to a career season this year; in four games, he’s totaled 46 tackles.

Wilson has posted double-digit tackles in every game this season but one, the Wolfpack’s blowout victory over VMI, when third-teamers were on the field most of the second half.

He displays a lot of athleticism and uses his 4.50-second speed to make plays in every direction of the field. Injuries are a major concern for Wilson, and combine medicals could derail his draft stock.

Wilson has suffered debilitating shoulder injuries in the past, including a season-ending incident in 2021. From a game film and athletic perspective, Wilson grades as a Day 2 prospect; it’s just a matter of teams giving him the medical thumbs up.

Sleeper Prospect - Rasheen Ali (RB) Marshall:

Ali is not a household name outside the scouting community, but next-level decision-makers are well-acquainted with the ball carrier.

The junior running back was largely responsible for the Herd’s upset victory over Virginia Tech, totaling 174 yards on 27 carries, bringing two into the end zone for scores.

Ali is an explosive back with a nice size (5-foot-11, 205 pounds) and breakaway speed (4.45 in the 40). He turned in a phenomenal campaign in 2021, rushing for 1,400 yards and 23 touchdowns, but then he missed all but three games last season with a knee injury.

While he needs to improve his pass-catching ability, some scouts who presently grade Ali as a Day 2 prospect

Small School Prospect: Kiran Amegadjie (OL) Yale:

The Ivy League has three offensive line prospects scouts really like, and Amegadjie stands head and shoulders above the trio. The Yale left tackle is fundamentally sound, athletic, and very explosive.

He shows great ability in pass protection or blocking in motion, and Amegadjie is a nasty lineman who is always looking to finish off defenders. While he needs to improve his playing strength, he comes with a lot of growth potential.

Amegadjie reminds me of Ali Marpet, the former offensive lineman from Hobart who was selected by the Tampa Bay Bucs in the second round of the 2015 draft.

Max Melton (CB) Rutgers:

After the 2021 season, Melton looked well on his way to being an early draft pick. The younger brother of receiver Bo Melton possesses great size and athleticism and has flashed next-level ball skills, at least early in his college career.

And even though some scouts gave Melton early-round grades coming into the season, he has struggled the past two years.

He gives up a lot of underneath receptions, constantly faceguards opponents, and has shown little progress on the field. It was much the same during Rutgers’ loss to Michigan, as Melton seemed to play back on his heels and looked intimidated.