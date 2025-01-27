RJ Young names RB NFL teams must draft over Ashton Jeanty

While Ashton Jeanty is one of the most intriguing players in the draft, Fox college football analyst RJ Young believes Quinshon Judkins of Ohio State should be drafted ahead of the Boise State standout.

According to Young, the Ohio State running back should be the first running back selected in the NFL Draft. The analyst highlighted Judkins’ physical style as the main reason for his preference.

"I'd draft Quinshon Judkins before Ashton Jeanty," he said in a tweet. "He was the best SEC freshman tailback since Herschel Walker."

"He drags folks on yards after contact like Achilles did Hector around the walls of Troy. ... He's got a stiff arm like Derrick Henry."

The Ohio State running back flew under the radar for most of the season as he split carries with TreVeyon Henderson. Despite this, Judkins finished the season with 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns, averaging 5.5 yards per carry.

Quinshon Judkins showcased some of the power Young referenced in the CFP National Championship Game, rushing 11 times for 100 yards and two touchdowns. He also added a receiving touchdown.

As for the comparison to Jeanty, the Boise State running back had a historic 2024 season, finishing with 2,601 rushing yards and 29 touchdowns. His power and speed were on display throughout the year.

With the running back position often undervalued in the NFL Draft, there could be a significant gap between when the first and second running backs are selected. It remains to be seen how teams will value each player in April.

Quinshon Judkins thanks Ryan Day upon leaving the Buckeyes

Quinshon Judkins is heading to the NFL, but before departing Columbus, the Ole Miss transfer left a heartfelt message thanking Ohio State coach Ryan Day, his coaches, teammates and fans.

"To Coach Day, thank you for the opportunity to learn and love what it truly means to be a Buckeye," he wrote on Instagram. "To Buckeye Nation, thank you for taking in a kid from Alabama and continually showing your support.

I am forever a Buckeye and will carry my time spent on campus and playing at the ‘Shoe’ with me for a lifetime. Winning a national championship was the best way to end this journey, and I am excited for the next step in my football career.”

It is unclear how high the Ohio State running back will be selected in the draft, but after his stellar performance in the championship game, he’s ready to take his chances by declaring early.

