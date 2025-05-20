Rob Gronkowski gets awkward over Jordon Hudson twister after being questioned on Bill Belichick's 24 y/o girlfriend [VIDEO]

Former New England Patriots star Rob Gronkowski is enjoying the life of a retired athlete, as he shared in a conversation on the YouTube channel Sundae Conversation with former North Carolina Tar Heels walk-on quarterback Caleb Pressley and internet personality Glenny Balls.
The conversation veered into different topics in a light-hearted tone, ranging from Gronkowski's employment status to Bill Belichick's girlfriend.
The last topic was one that the multiple Super Bowl-winning tight end decided not to engage with, while finding it funny. At one point in the interview, Pressley asked Gronkowski:
"Have you met Coach Belichick's girlfriend?" Said the former Bar Stool Sports interviewer (1:50)
The question was about Belichick's controversial relationship with 24-year-old Jordon Hudson. Belichick and Hudson have a 49-year age gap. Rather than judge or express any opinion about his former coach, Gronkowski only answered with his famous cheeky laughter.
Gronkowski seemed to enjoy the lightheartedness of the interview, with him saying at the end of it.
"I miss you guys already. So, it's the greatest interview I've ever had. I love you, Glenny (Balls)," said the former tight end (5:40).
Rob Gronkowski on potential tush push ban in the NFL
Despite proclaiming his full retirement in the Sundae Conversations interview, Rob Gronkowski is far from free. His most important project at the moment is his podcast alongside former New England teammate Julian Edelman. Together, they host the "Dudes on Dudes" podcast and talk about everything related to football.
In their latest episode, the pair touched upon the potential ban of a tush push play in the NFL, to which Gronkowski had this to say.
"I like it, though," Gronkowski said on the podcast. "It's the game of football. It's called, you line up your best 11 guys vs. our best 11 guys, and you gotta stop us from moving this football from one point to another point. I like the tush push — they gotta come up with ways to stop it."
The tush push play was popularized by the Philadelphia Eagles in the last few seasons. The play was illegal for a long time in the NFL, and some teams have started actions to see the play banned again. However, there's a sector in the world of football that seems to include Gronkowski, which would rather see the play continue.
