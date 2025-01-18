Rob Ryan coaching career: A look at USC Trojans’ latest addition’s journey

Rob Ryan, the twin brother of former New York Jets coach and current analyst Rex Ryan, has moved back into college football. Rob has been announced as the assistant head coach for defense and linebackers coach for the USC Trojans.

This is another step in Rob Ryan's long coaching journey. But where did it begin, and what have been the notable moments of his coaching career?

The coaching career of Rob Ryan

Rob Ryan started his coaching career in 1987 as the graduate assistant for the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers. His first position-based role was in 1989 with Tennessee State.

He would then make the move from college football to the NFL and became the defensive back coach for the Arizona Cardinals. He then quickly made his way back to college to be a defensive coordinator for Oklahoma State.

However, by the turn of the millennium, Ryan again returned to the professional game, where he would stay for the next 24 years. During this period, Ryan was the defensive coordinator at teams like the Cleveland Browns and New Orleans Saints.

After a brief stint as a TV analyst, Ryan returned to coaching roles in the NFL. His recent role was with the Las Vegas Raiders, where he served as the team's senior defensive analyst. However, he has left this role and is now making his return to college football.

USC coach Lincoln Riley on Rob Ryan

USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley has given his views on the hiring of Rob Ryan.

"Rob Ryan is one of the most accomplished defensive coaches in NFL history," Riley said. "With over two decades of NFL experience, he will immediately bolster our staff as we continue our climb here at USC. He has coached some of the NFL's top players, including numerous Hall of Famers and All-Pro selections. We're thrilled to welcome Coach Ryan and his family to our program."

Ryan has vast coaching experience and has been involved with many teams. He will bring this expertise to the Trojans, as Ryan can be involved in developing players who are not only able to play well at their current level but also are prepared for the NFL.

