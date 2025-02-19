Rob Ryan recalls hilarious incident with USC coach early in his career

Rob Ryan is the brother of former NFL coach Rex Ryan, and like his brother, Rob has had a career that has taken him to many teams. His current destination is the USC Trojans, where he works as a linebacker coach. This means that Ryan is working a lot with defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn.

Both Ryan and Lynn have a history of working with each other, and there have been numerous funny moments between them. Recently, Ryan spoke to On3.com about one of these incidents.

"You know me and Rex were Cubs fans, you know. So the Cubs make it to the World Series. They’re playing Cleveland for the World Series game seven. So Rex, being the head coach, he’s like, ‘Well, let’s go get a van and load it up a bus and take it over there to go watch game seven.' This is no lie. This is Tuesday during the season.

"I’m like, 'We can’t do that.' Well, he did. He took everybody but two coaches, me and D’Anton. We can’t leave. We got work to do. We got to coach this team up. We got to get all these cards. And we did all that."

The incident in question occurred during the 2016 season when Rob and D'Anton were coaches under Rex Ryan at the Buffalo Bills. During this season, the Chicago Cubs made it to the World Series and were one game away from winning the championship for the first time in 108 years.

However, while Rex and most of the team were enjoying what became a historic moment, Rob and D'Anton had to stay behind and do work. This was something that they were able to do, and from it, Rob gained further respect and admiration for Lynn. It is something that is only growing now that the pair are working together again with the Trojans.

Rob Ryan on D'Anton Lynn

Rob Ryan continued his praise of D'Anton Lynn later in the interview. He said that he believes that the defensive coordinator can turn the team around, just like he did when he was with the UCLA Bruins.

"D’Anton did the same thing at UCLA. They had a garbage outfit, and they went in the top 10. Now he came here. Program was a little bit down, clearly on the upside now. You know, watch where we finish this year. This guy is special. He’s special."

Last season, UCLA had the 12th-ranked defense in the conference. This is something that the program will want to improve on if they are going to get into the CFP. With D'Anton Lynn working with Rob Ryan, the possibilities for success are endless.

