“Robin is back to help Batman”: CFB analyst expresses optimism about Ryan Grubb’s role in Kalen DeBoer’s success in 2025

Kalen DeBoer's backroom staff during his first year as the coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide was missing a familiar element. However, this person has made his way to Tuscaloosa for the 2025 season.

The person in question is offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, and his reunion with DeBoer has been welcomed by college football analyst Jake Craine. On the latest edition of the "Craine and Company" podcast, he said the following:

"Ryan Grubb is back. Robin has come back to help Batman. It is not just you in the Batmobile against Harvey Dent and the Joker no more. You've got your Robin. Some people say that Ryan Grubb really is Batman, but Kalen DeBoer is the head coach." (6:15)

To translate this for those who may not be familiar with the Batman series, the arrival of Grubb has brought back a reliable and successful partnership, and one that has the possibility to do well this year.

The partnership between Kalen DeBoer and Ryan Grubb goes back nearly 20 years. The pair first worked together at Sioux Fall, and since then, where DeBoer has gone, Grubb has followed. The pairing has been very successful, with the two sending the Washington Huskies to the national championship game in 2024.

Then, three days after this game happened, DeBoer swapped the Pacific Northwest for Alabama and replaced Nick Saban as their coach. But Grubb did not follow.

He stayed in the area (after announcing that he would leave the Huskies with DeBoer) and became the offensive coordinator of the Seattle Seahawks. This partnership only lasted one season, and now the pair have been reunited.

For some, this could be what DeBoer needs after his debut season which some saw as a failure (even though many teams would be very proud of a 9-4 record). The lack of Grubb in his backroom staff may have been a reason for their struggles, with his arrival potentially being a remedy.

Kalen DeBoer on his backroom staff

Kalen DeBoer spoke to Touchdown Alabama Magazine this week about his backroom staff and continued to praise Ryan Grubb.

"Well, you got two top level quarterback coaches, coordinators and having them in the same room now which really has never happened ... He’s elite and he’s obviously been someone that I’ve had a lot of trust with really going to our first year in 2007.

"There’s an efficiency I think we’re operating with. And, you know, together, I think they’ve really pushed that quarterback room.”

Alongside Grubb is Nick Sheridan, who has also worked alongside DeBoer in Washington as the tight ends coach. He moved with DeBoer to Alabama, where he was the co-offensive coordinator during the 2024 season.

With the arrival of Grubb, Sheridan moves to the quarterback coach, working with new QB Ty Simpson.

