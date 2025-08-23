"Rocco Becht is your current Heisman frontrunner": Fans at Dublin go wild over Iowa State QB's insane TD throws against K State

Iowa State quarterback Rocco Becht had a strong start to the 2025 season when his team faced Kansas State on Saturday at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland. At the time of writing, the game has over 14 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter while the scores are tied at 14-14.

Ad

However, many fans took to social media to praise Becht, who completed nine of 21 passes for 119 yards and two touchdowns at the time of writing.

"Rocco Becht is your *current Heisman frontrunner," analyst Josh Pate tweeted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Josh Pate @JoshPateCFB Rocco Becht is your *current Heisman frontrunner

Ad

Trending

"Becht is passing like Beck," another added.

"Becht is nice," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions praising Becht.

"Becht has been super impressive all game long. Multiple dimes. Throwing with varying touch and velocity. Need more clarity at WR, but I think he’s probably a top three QB this year," one wrote.

Ad

"Finally some good rushing from the Cyclones unlocked the Becht throw," a user tweeted.

"Some great ball placement from Becht in the redzone today. And I still don’t know how he get the edge on that speed option play with how slick this field has been today. gutsy drive," a fan commented.

Becht is expected to play a critical role for the Cyclones this season. However, his first target will be to lead Iowa State to victory against Kansas State.

Ad

How did Iowa State QB Rocco Becht fare in the 2024 season?

NCAA Football: Iowa State QB Rocco Becht - Source: Imagn

In the 2024 season, Becht completed 271 of 456 passes for 3,505 yards and 25 touchdowns. He also rushed for 318 yards and eight touchdowns across 14 games.

Ad

Becht led the Cyclones to an 11-3 record. Iowa State lost 42-41 against Miami at the 2024 Pop-Tarts Bowl.

For the 2025 season, Becht will aim to lead the Cyclones to the College Football Playoff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arnold Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.



Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.



Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.



In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1. Know More