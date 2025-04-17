Rodrick Pleasant transfer portal: Top 3 landing spots for Oregon cornerback ft. UCLA

The Oregon Ducks lost a star cornerback as Rodrick Pleasant has announced he's entering the transfer portal. Pleasant was a four-star recruit in the class of 2023.

Pleasant appeared in 11 games at Oregon and is also a track star as he's one of the fastest players in college football. In those 11 games, Pleasant recorded five combined tackles, one tackle for loss, one pass defended, and one forced fumble.

With Pleasant in the transfer portal, here are three landing spots for the star cornerback.

Rodrick Pleasant transfer portal: Top 3 landing spots

#1, UCLA

Rodrick Pleasant will have several teams interested in him, and the UCLA Bruins will likely be one of them.

UCLA was heavily interested in Pleasant out of high school and once again should be interested in the cornerback.

Pleasant is also from California so he would get the chance to play closer to home. UCLA is also looking to compete after the Bruins landed quarterback Nico Iamaleava in the transfer portal.

#2, Miami

Miami also had a ton of interest in Rodrick Pleasant out of high school and offered him a scholarship.

The Hurricanes landed quarterback Carson Beck in the transfer portal and are looking to compete in 2025. Miami's defense was an issue last season, and they still need to improve the roster.

Pleasant can come in and be a Day 1 starter with the Hurricanes and help be a shutdown corner.

#3, Cal

When Rodrick Pleasant was in high school, he visited Oregon, Cal, and UCLA, as those appeared to be his top three. With that, Cal seems like a good landing spot for the star cornerback.

Pleasant would be a Day 1 starter with the Golden Bears and help boost his draft stock. He also would get the chance to play close to home which could be what Pleasant is looking for after two years at Oregon, where he didn't have as big of a role as expected.

