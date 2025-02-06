“Ruining college football”: Fans react as ESPN releases 2025 recruiting class rankings

Fans reacted as ESPN released its final college football recruiting ranking for the 2025 cycle on Wednesday. That follows the highly anticipated national signing day as many programs secured binding agreements from high school athletes for the upcoming 2025 college football season.

Texas led the way in the final 2025 ranking after securing commitments from 17 players listed in the ESPN 300. The Longhorns were followed by Georgia and Oregon, with 15 and 16 players on the list, respectively. Alabama and Ohio State wrapped up the top-five with 15 players each ranked by ESPN.

There have been a lot of reactions from college football fans following the release of the rankings by ESPN. Here's a look at some of the reactions, with one tweeting:

"Buying the best teams they possibly can. Ruining college football"

There were similar reactions from other fans:

"Oregon continues to look good on paper, but never winning anything on the field," a fan wrote.

"I see SEC and Big 10. Where are the other conferences?," another fan wrote.

"LSU has really fallen if they’re behind Auburn," a fan commented.

"Sark is a wizard and he is building a MACHINE down in Austin!," another fan commented.

Full list of 2025 college football recruiting rankings from major outlets, including ESPN

Alongside ESPN, the major college football recruiting websites have released their final ranking for the class of 2025. They all have a few things in common with Texas topping the ranking and Georgia following closely behind.

Furthermore, a host of programs feature in the top 10 of each website. These include Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State, Auburn, Michigan, LSU and Texas A&M. The SEC continues to lead the way in recruiting with the Big Ten trailing, far ahead of the others.

Here's a look at the rankings from four major recruiting outlets:

ESPN 2025 Top 10 Rankings

#1, Texas

#2, Georgia

#3, Oregon

#4, Alabama

#5, Ohio State

#6, Auburn

#7, Michigan

#8, LSU

#9, Texas A&M

#10, Florida

247 2025 Top 10 Rankings

#1, Texas

#2, Georgia

#3, Ohio State

#4, Alabama

#5, Oregon

#6, Michigan

#7, Auburn

#8, Florida

#9, Texas A&M

#10, LSU

Rivals 2025 Top 10 Rankings

#1, Texas

#2, Georgia

#3, Ohio State

#4, Alabama

#5, Oregon

#6, Michigan

#7, LSU

#8, Florida

#9, Auburn

#10, Texas A&M

On3 2025 Top 10 Rankings

#1, Texas

#2, Georgia

#3, Alabama

#4, Oregon

#5, Ohio State

#6, Michigan

#7, Texas A&M

#8, Auburn

#9, LSU

#10, Tennessee

