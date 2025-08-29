"Rumors getting Nick Saban in trouble with Miss Terry now": CFB fans have wild reaction to ex-Alabama HC's latest revelation on live TV

Even though Nick Saban retired from coaching two years ago, some still believe he might come back. Saban is now a regular on ESPN’s “College GameDay,” and while he’s doing well in his media role, rumors keep springing that he might return to the sidelines.On “The Pat McAfee Show” on Friday, Saban was asked directly about the talk of him coaching again.“Do you miss it?” McAfee asked. “It was reported like four times, you're going back to coaching.”Nick Saban said the rumors aren’t true.“It came out of nowhere,” he said. “Miss Terry said, ‘Where did that come from?’ I mean, she wouldn't let me do it, No. 1. I've never thought about doing it, No. 2. And I don't know how somebody could just come up with this out of thin air.”Fans reacted to the comments on X.“Rumors getting Nick in trouble with Miss Terry now. They better watch out,” a fan said.“😂 Classic Saban! Always keeping us on our toes. Fridays just got a whole lot more interesting 👏,” one fan wrote.“Hearing rumblings from Miss Terry's camp that Coach Saban's biggest flaw is he won't accept having gray hair,” another fan commented.More comments followed.“I vaguely remember a Dolphins head coach saying, ‘I guess I have to say it. I'm not going to be the Alabama coach,’” a fan wrote.“K,” one fan said.“What if LSU reached out to him?” another fan commented.Nick Saban willing to be part of “committee” if right opportunity comes alongPat McAfee also joked about another recent rumor, that Nick Saban was going to lead a new college football committee.“I didn't know anything about that either,” Saban said. “And Miss Terry sees it on the internet somewhere, and she says, ‘Why didn't you tell me about this?’ Tell you about what? I didn't know anything about it.”While the job doesn’t actually exist yet, the idea is that Saban could one day lead a group or commission that oversees college football, setting rules and helping keep the game fair. Although no official position or commission has been created, fans and media keep asking if he’d be interested.In that light, McAfee asked if Saban was involved in any behind-the-scenes conversations about the future of the sport.“Are you getting ideas run by you?” McAfee asked. “Are you a part of what the future of this thing looks like? Because the game, I think, is immaculate, and that's all anybody wants to kind of keep pure, yeah.”Nick Saban said he’s open to helping, under the right circumstances.“I'm very much committed to it in every way, and I would be a part of a commission, if it was a real commission created by the government that was actually going to enforce some rules and regulations and guidelines that would help the game and promote the players in the game. … I'm all for players, but I am really all for college football.&quot;You know, there's so much enthusiasm, so much interest in college football. And, you know, it's still pure in a way, and sometimes we can't let that purity sort of leave what it has always been.”So while Nick Saban isn’t heading back to the sidelines anytime soon, he’s clearly still invested in the future of the game.