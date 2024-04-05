"Running a 4.3 if pant fits": CFB fans in splits watching $80M worth Travis Scott in action at Texas football practice

Superstar rapper Travis Scott stopped at Texas football spring practice on Thursday. He had announced the day before that he would be heading to Austin the following day, but the Longhorns players weren't expecting him to show up at the team's practice.

His arrival at the team's practice saw an immediate halt to ongoing activities. The 10-time Grammy Award nominee was visiting the campus as part of his Cactus Jack college tour. He appeared in the team's practice with Texas gear and took part in some activities.

The $80 million worth Travis Scott (as per Celebrity Net Worth) got some kickoff return, where he ran with impressive speed that caught the attention of everyone on the field. His athleticism level came as a surprise to many fans when the video was shared on social media, leading to a series of reactions from fans. We take a look at them:

"Running a 4.3 if pants fit," tweeted one.

A host of fans were amazed at his spectacular speed in the kickoff return:

"Unbelievable see that. That's great," a fan wrote.

"I feel like they edited this so he looks so fast," another fan commented

"I'm thought this was Travis Hunter," a fan compared him to the Colorado CB

Some other fans consider his performance laughable:

"Why does he run like that?" A fan asked with a laughing emoji

"Definitely runs like an anime character," another fan wrote

"Never seen someone so slow in fast motion," commented another fan.

A surprise guest for Texas players

The appearance of Travis Scott at the Texas spring practice came as a huge surprise to the team.

He was greeted by a swarm of players, who were eager to meet him as he dashed onto the field. A couple of players expressed their excitement at having him in the Forty Acres.

"It was amazing just seeing him out here," Texas linebacker Anthony Hill said. "It was kind of a surprise, we didn't know, so it was kind of amazing that we got celebrity fans and fans that are watching us from all over the world."

Despite appearing with prior notice, some players took pride in the visit, showcasing the prominence of the University of Texas in the United States:

"We're at the University of Texas, so sometimes it's not really a surprise," Texas running back CJ Baxter said.

Nonetheless, having the rapper at the spring practice created an unforgettable memory for the players as they continued their preparation for the upcoming season. The Longhorns face a whole new challenge in 2024 as they transition to the Southeastern Conference.

Can Texas win the national championship in 2024?

The College Football Playoff will be expanding to 12 teams in the upcoming season, providing more teams with the opportunity to partake in the postseason tournament.

This expansion undoubtedly enhances the chances for teams like the Longhorns, who made it to the last four-team playoffs in the previous season, to secure a spot in the expanded format.

Steve Sarkisian has done a brilliant job in elevating the Longhorns back to the pinnacle of college football since taking over in Austin. Without a doubt, the team is poised to contend for the ultimate prize in 2024 despite playing in a new conference.