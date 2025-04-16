“Running backs turn into sh*t”: CFB fans react to former 5-star RB Branson Robinson entering transfer portal amid interest from Colorado

Branson Robinson is looking for a new football program to hone his skills and play regularly. A former five-star running back in the 2022 class, Robinson entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

The Georgia Bulldogs' RB was highly ranked coming out of high school. However, he struggled to find consistent playing time with the Bulldogs due to a crowded backfield. Injuries didn't help him either.

So far, the RB has attracted interest from several top programs, including the Clemson Tigers, North Carolina Tar Heels, Colorado Buffaloes and Miami Hurricanes.

Fans were quick to express their reactions to his decision. One fan said:

“[Running] backs turn into sh*t when they go to Colorado.”

“Oh man, that's so sad, but hopefully, he can be healthy and get drafted where he belongs," an X user wrote.

Another fan tweeted, “Can’t blame him, loaded Georgia RB room, he hasn’t been able to stay healthy I wish him the best, kids a stud when healthy.”

One fan posted, “Unfortunate. I hate to see Branson go. We never got to see him in action.”

“Damn. Wish he had stayed healthy,” another said.

“Hate to see him go and pray that he has enough football sense to stay away from that circus at Colorado," one more tweeted.

Branson Robinson's career so far

Wearing Bulldogs jersey number 22, Branson Robinson was a top high school player at Germantown High School in Gluckstadt.

He played in the 2022 Under Armour All-American Game before playing under Kirby Smart at the University of Georgia. He served as a backup in 2022 but showed flashes of brilliance. Robinson featured in big games like the 2022 Peach Bowl, the 2023 CFP National Championship, and the 2023 Orange Bowl. He was part of the team that won the national title in 2022.

In the 2024 college football season, he posted 25 carries for 73 yards and scored three touchdowns. Now, Branson Robinson is looking for a fresh start to show the football world his potential.

