Rutgers football injury report ahead of Pinstripe Bowl 2023: Updates on Tyreem Powell, Johnny Langan and more

Getting a 31-14 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers brought the Rutgers Scarlet Knights to a six-win tally on Oct. 21. It was an important win, as they went on to lose their remaining four games of the season. They even failed to register a single point against Iowa. Despite a poor showing, head coach Greg Schiano was rewarded with a massive contract extension running through 2030.

The Scarlet Knights are slated to face Miami, FL, in the Pinstripe Bowl today. Kyle Monangai, the team's leading rusher, has assured fans that he will return. Safety Flip Dixon, linebacker Mohamed Toure, and defensive end Wesley Bailey will also be there.

Gavin Wimsatt will be the starting quarterback at the bowl game amid reports of a new quarterback arriving from the portal. The junior quarterback will remain to fight for the starting spot next season, but he gets the nod today. Below we look at the Scarlet Knights' injury report ahead of the Pinstripe Bowl.

Rutgers injury report

Rutgers' win over Indiana came at the cost of linebacker Tyreem Powell's hand injury. The junior linebacker was ruled out for the rest of the season and will be unavailable for Schiano today.

Experienced tight end Johnny Langan is another absence on the Scarlet Knights' lineup today. After an initial lower extremity injury against Ohio State, Langan got injured again when the team faced Penn State.

Wide receiver Chris Long only played in the season opener for the Scarlet Knights before his injury in November. Another long absentee is Tyler Needham who was forced to abandon the game during the Scarlet Knights' Week 2 triumph over Temple.

Other absences from Rutgers' lineup include wide receiver Naseim Brantley who's out due to an eligibility issue. Joe De Croce is out for an undisclosed period with an unknown injury.

The Hurricanes ended the regular season with a 7-5 record and are coming to the gridiron to end the season on a positive note. They're coming with sophomore Jacuri Brown as their starting quarterback.

Brown spent the whole season on the sidelines but will start against one of the nation's top defenses in an all-important game. The baton passed to Brown after Tyler Van Brown transferred to Wisconsin and backup Emory Williams got ruled out with injury.

