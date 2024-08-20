Rutgers star LB Mohamed Toure set to miss the 2024 CFB season due to a torn ACL: Reports

Mohamed Toure led the Rutgers Scarlet Knights' defense in tackles for loss and sacks last season while trailing total tackles leader Deion Jennings - who is now in the NFL - by just two tackles. He finished the season with 93 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and two passes defended.

The former three-star prospect in the 2019 recruiting class was expected to have a big year. Unfortunately, Toure is reportedly set to miss the entire 2024 season after suffering a torn ACL. Pat Lanni of NJ Advance Media shared the news, tweeting:

"Greg Schiano just announced that LB and senior captain Mo Toure will be out for the season with a torn ACL. It's a significant blow for a defense that was counting on his dynamic ability. More to come."

Check out Pat Lanni's tweet on Mohamed Toure's injury below:

This is not the first torn ACL for Mohamed Toure, who missed the entire 2022 season with the same injury. He was named a Comeback Player of the Year semifinalist in 2023 before being named to the preseason watch list for the 2024 Butkus Award, which is given to the top linebacker.

The sixth-year senior has 167 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 13.5 sacks, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three passes defended in 37 career games.

Kirk Herbstreit shared lofty prediction for Rutgers ahead of Mohamed Toure injury

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will look to continue to build on their first winning year since 2014 after finishing 7-6 last season. Kirk Herbstreit claimed that a relatively soft schedule, by Big Ten standards, could make the program a dark horse to reach the College Football Playoff.

Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show, the ESPN college football analyst said:

"It’s weird, you think about the Big Ten, obviously, what is there now, 18 teams? You go down your list, a lot of it comes down to the schedule ... Someone is going to come out of that conference that you really didn’t expect ... Whoever has got the most manageable schedule. Rutgers has a schedule that is, by Big Ten standards and this Big Ten world that we’re in, they can make a little bit of a run."

Check out Kirk Herbstreit's comments on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights below (starting at the 11:05 mark):

Herbstreit's comments came before Mohamed Toure's season-ending injury. The Scarlet Knights will begin their season against the Howard Bison, who play in the FCS, on Aug. 29.

