Ryan Clark calls out NCAA’s “greedy” antics after $1.5M conflict forces Nico Iamaleava to hit the transfer portal

Quarterback Nico Iamaleava and the Tennessee Volunteers are parting ways after they couldn't come to an agreement on NIL compensation. Football insider Ryan Clark believes neither side is to be blamed for the split and took aim at the NCAA.

Clark posted a video on X, giving his opinion on the matter, and went straight for NCAA and the former president of the association, Mark Emmert, calling them "greedy."

"The NCAAs refusal to be on the right side of history has us looking at the present like “What the F*ck?” So, who’s to tell Nico he doesn’t deserve $4 million & who’s to say someone hasn’t already said they got it for him. So, don’t be mad at Nico or Tenn. Place the blame where it belongs … Squarely on the greedy shoulders of the NCAA," Ryan Clark wrote.

In the video, Ryan Clark explains that he believes the issue is the lack of regulation for NIL, which has left Nico Iamaleava and the University of Tennessee little room to negotiate.

"If that's what you are seeing in a capitalist era, or a capitalist society where there is no rules, there's no regulations, because the NCAA refused to do what's right. Why is he wrong?

"And now you make the University of Tennessee, you make their football team, you make their head coach make a decision to dismiss this kid or make a decision to part ways with this kid because at some point they gotta put their foot down because you've given them no rules or regulations to say 'Son, this is all we can do,'" Ryan Clark said.

Nico Iamalaeva will likely enter the transfer portal now, where he will be able to evaluate suitors. While no team can officially extend an offer until the player enters the transfer portal, Iamaleava's talent level should turn him into an enticing option for some top programs.

Iamaleava finished the 2024 season with 2,616 passing yards, 19 touchdowns and five interceptions.

With Nico Iamaleava gone, who will start for the Tennessee Volunteers?

As for Tennessee, Nico Iamaleava's departure leaves a huge void for a team that went to the College Football Playoff last year. Jake Merklinger and George McIntyre are the other two quarterbacks on the roster.

Merklinger completed six of nine passes for 48 yards last season. It's possible that the Volunteers look for another signal caller in the transfer portal, but options could be limited.

With Nico Iamaleava under center, Tennessee made it to the College Football Playoff last season, and expectations were high in Knoxville for 2025. With Iamaleava's departure, that could change.

