Ryan Clark comforts Shedeur Sanders as Travis Hunter & Abdul Carter pip him in mock draft

Shedeur Sanders saw his draft stock slide in Mel Kiper Jr.'s most recent mock draft. The Colorado quarterback, known for his brash nature and admirable toughness behind center, was taken well behind Miami passer Cam Ward and his Colorado teammate, two-way star Travis Hunter.

Ad

Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark came to Sanders' defense, listing some of the qualities that make Sanders a good signal-caller. Sanders wasn't the most mobile passer as a collegian, but that's not what matters to Clark.

"If any evaluator is looking at him from that perspective, taking away the fact that you don't have to run 4.5 to be a good quarterback," Clark said on Tuesday on First Take (4:23).

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Can you escape? Can you maneuver in the pocket? I believe he could do that. Can you understand where your outlet is? He has done that. To me, Shedeur Sanders falling to nine isn't an indication that he's not a really good quarterback, he's not a really good prospect.

"It's saying that Travis Hunter is a can't-miss prospect. Abdul Carter is a can't-miss prospect."

Ad

Ad

Meanwhile, Shedeur Sanders' value hasn't yet been set in stone. The Buffaloes signal-caller was one of the most productive in the country this season, but the way he carries himself rubs some people the wrong way.

That included an anonymous NFL quarterbacks coach, who passed Sanders' annoyance along after the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

Where does Mel Kiper think Shedeur Sanders will end up?

Mel Kiper tabbed Shedeur Sanders to go to the New Orleans Saints with the No. 9 overall pick in the draft later this month. If that's the case, the drama won't unfold like some hope.

Ad

"If Sanders doesn't go to the Giants, there aren't many clear landing spots for him in the top 10 ... and he could slide," Kiper wrote. "I could see a team trading up for him — maybe even the Saints, who have nine picks — but most of these rosters are already set at quarterback. This is a great outcome for New Orleans, though. I like this match a lot.

Ad

"Sanders is my top-ranked quarterback, and his accuracy jumps off the tape. He completed 74% of his throws last season despite being under constant pressure. Playing in the NFC South with good weather and a few indoor stadiums would ease any arm strength concerns. And he wouldn't be forced to play right away."

Kiper added that Derek Carr will be with the team for at least one more season, and Sanders could learn from him before taking the helm. It would also give Sanders a chance to get accustomed to playing under a coach other than his father, who has guided him since high school.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Brendan Howe Brendan Howe is a college football journalist at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field with Pittsburgh Sports Now's Steelers Now, FanSided's Still Curtain and XFL Board.



Brendan went to college at Slippery Rock University and his time there helped hone his sports writing.



His favorite team is the Ohio State Buckeyes due to them being in close proximity to where Brendan lives. His favorite players are Justin Fields, Marvin Harrison Jr., Jeremiah Smith and Caleb Downs, who have all been stars for the Buckeyes.



Brendan's favorite moment was Curtis Samuel's game-winning overtime touchdown against Michigan in 2016 and when not working, he plays Xbox and spends time with his dog, Rambo. Know More

Steelers Fans! Check out the latest Pittsburgh Steelers Schedule and dive into the Steelers Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.