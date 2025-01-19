Ryan Day addresses relationship with Notre Dame coach Al Washington

Ryan Day is one win away from etching his name into Buckeyes lore. Before the National Championship game against Notre Dame on Monday, Day addressed his relationship with some of the coaches on the Fighting Irish staff.

In Sunday's news conference, Day praised the Notre Dame coaching staff before discussing his relationship with Al Washington, the defensive line coach cum defensive run game coordinator of the Fighting Irish:

"In terms of Al Washington, he played at Boston College when I was a graduate assistant," Day said. "And during my first opportunity to become the offensive coordinator of the team, he was the running backs coach. We met at a Dunkin' Donuts."

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Al never knew anything about coaching running backs, I sorta talked him into becoming the running backs coach. When he said I don't know anything about coaching RBs, I said to him we'll sit down and figure it out."

"And that year, Andre Williams, his running back, became the Doak Walker award winner at Boston College. In one year. And that just shows you that it didn't have anything to do with his position, but his ability to motivate players, his passion for recruiting and his energy. I have nothing but respect for Al Washington."

Day was a graduate assistant at Boston College for two years, from 2003 to 2004. He then coached different roles and teams before returning to Boston College for a third stint in 2013. He was the quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator when Washington was the Eagles' running backs coach.

Despite the rivalry for the national title on Monday, Day spoke heartily about Washington and other staff members on the Notre Dame team.

Ryan Day's Ohio State took down Oregon and Texas to reach College Football Playoff final

Ohio State HC Ryan Day - Source: Imagn

After confirming a spot in the College Football Playoff, Ryan Day's Ohio State beat then-undefeated Oregon 41-21 in the Rose Bowl. The Buckeyes also took down Texas 28-14 in the Cotton Bowl to book a place in the National Championship game.

Here's a look at the TV and live stream details for the Notre Dame-Ohio State national title game.

Date: Monday, Jan. 20, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Fubo

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Notre Dame Fans? Check out the latest Notre Dame depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.