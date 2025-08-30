"Ryan Day is definitely in the Epstein files": CFB fans react to Ryan Day's NSFW picture goes viral before Ohio State-Texas showdown

  • home icon
By Arnold
Modified Aug 30, 2025 19:12 GMT
Ohio State coach Ryan Day grabbed headlines for an NSFW picture of himself that went viral on social media before the game against No. 1 Texas on Saturday. Cameras showed the Buckeyes coach wearing a black polo shirt, but it sparked speculation about whether or not he got a new piercing near his chest.

When fans caught a glimpse of Day's NSFW picture, they had some wild reactions.

"Ryan Day is definitely in the Epstein files," one tweeted.
"That’s a championship nipple ring," another added.
"That man is a freak," a third commented.

Here are a few more reactions.

"I’m here for your questions," one wrote.
"Didn’t expect to Ohio State’s own Eminem to have their nipple pierced but here we are," another added.
"We don’t want to know or see," a user tweeted.
Day led the Buckeyes to the national championship last season. While last season was a success for Ohio State, the program will face some stern tests this season to defend its national title.

Since Ohio State hired Day in 2018, he has led the team to a 70-10 record, including a 6-4 record in bowl games.

Ohio State HC Ryan Day opens up on dealing with pressure as Buckeyes look to defend national title in 2025 season

Ahead of the Ohio State vs. Texas game on Saturday, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day discussed handling the pressure of retaining the national title.

"There are so many things out of your control... What matters is what we do in the stadium," Day said on ESPN's "College GameDay."

Day will have a new starting quarterback in Julian Sayin this season, after Will Howard went pro. It will be interesting to see if the Buckeyes can get off to a winning start against Texas.

During his appearance on "College GameDay," Day handed veteran analyst Lee Corso a custom-designed Buckeye helmet to honor the 90-year-old, since it was his final time on the show.

At the time of writing, Ohio State is leading Texas 14-0 with just under four minutes remaining in the game.

Edited by Arnold
