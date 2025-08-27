"Ryan Day doesn’t get the credit he deserves”: Former Texas A&M HC Jimbo Fisher drops unfiltered take ahead of OSU vs Texas showdown

Former Texas A&amp;M coach Jimbo Fisher has heaped praise on Ohio State coach Ryan Day ahead of the Buckeyes' season opener against top-ranked Texas on Saturday. Day led Ohio State to the national title last season and will want to get off to a winning start for the Buckeyes' title defense. On Wednesday, Fisher appeared on SiriusXM's College Sports radio and waxed lyrical on Day. &quot;Ryan Day doesn't get the credit he deserves,&quot; Fisher said. &quot;I mean, he's lost. Everybody has an Achilles ... .Everybody has something in sports, it's part of it. We have no place, and Day's a head coach and he's won it, those guys know how to win it. They've gotten over the hump.&quot;Fisher also said that he believes the Buckeyes can get a much-needed win against Texas to open their season.Fisher coached at Texas A&amp;M for nearly six years. He was fired on Nov. 12, 2023, after guiding the Aggies to a 6–4 record through 10 games. Fisher's contract was bought out for a reported $77.5 million, which is the largest buyout in college football history.Ryan Day confirms Julian Sayin as Ohio State's starting quarterback for 2025 seasonOhio State HC Ryan Day - Source: GettyLast week, Ohio State confirmed that Julian Lewis will be the team's starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Buckeyes coach Day has urged the freshman quarterback to lead his team to win against Texas on Saturday. &quot;Take care of the ball. ... If you need to throw it away, throw it away,&quot; Day said of his discussions with Sayin heading into Saturday. &quot;Don't worry about anything else other than winning the game. That's the most important thing -- that's the job of the quarterback.&quot;The Longhorns also have a star quarterback in Arch Manning leading their offense this season. Many believe that Manning, who comes from a family of football royalty, could win the Heisman Trophy.