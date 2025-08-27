  • home icon
  • College Football
  • "Ryan Day doesn’t get the credit he deserves”: Former Texas A&M HC Jimbo Fisher drops unfiltered take ahead of OSU vs Texas showdown

"Ryan Day doesn’t get the credit he deserves”: Former Texas A&M HC Jimbo Fisher drops unfiltered take ahead of OSU vs Texas showdown

By Arnold
Modified Aug 27, 2025 20:51 GMT
Former Texas A&amp;M HC Jimbo Fisher drops unfiltered take ahead of OSU vs Texas showdown (Image Credits - GETTY)
Former Texas A&M HC Jimbo Fisher drops unfiltered take ahead of OSU vs Texas showdown (Image Credits - GETTY)

Former Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher has heaped praise on Ohio State coach Ryan Day ahead of the Buckeyes' season opener against top-ranked Texas on Saturday. Day led Ohio State to the national title last season and will want to get off to a winning start for the Buckeyes' title defense.

Ad

On Wednesday, Fisher appeared on SiriusXM's College Sports radio and waxed lyrical on Day.

"Ryan Day doesn't get the credit he deserves," Fisher said. "I mean, he's lost. Everybody has an Achilles ... .Everybody has something in sports, it's part of it. We have no place, and Day's a head coach and he's won it, those guys know how to win it. They've gotten over the hump."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Fisher also said that he believes the Buckeyes can get a much-needed win against Texas to open their season.

Fisher coached at Texas A&M for nearly six years. He was fired on Nov. 12, 2023, after guiding the Aggies to a 6–4 record through 10 games. Fisher's contract was bought out for a reported $77.5 million, which is the largest buyout in college football history.

Ryan Day confirms Julian Sayin as Ohio State's starting quarterback for 2025 season

Ohio State HC Ryan Day - Source: Getty
Ohio State HC Ryan Day - Source: Getty

Last week, Ohio State confirmed that Julian Lewis will be the team's starting quarterback for the 2025 season. Buckeyes coach Day has urged the freshman quarterback to lead his team to win against Texas on Saturday.

Ad
"Take care of the ball. ... If you need to throw it away, throw it away," Day said of his discussions with Sayin heading into Saturday. "Don't worry about anything else other than winning the game. That's the most important thing -- that's the job of the quarterback."

The Longhorns also have a star quarterback in Arch Manning leading their offense this season. Many believe that Manning, who comes from a family of football royalty, could win the Heisman Trophy.

About the author
Arnold

Arnold

Twitter icon

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Know More

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Arnold
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications