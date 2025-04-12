Ryan Day issues subtle reality check to Julian Sayin as starting QB battle at Ohio State intensifies

The reigning national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, are still at their peak if Saturday’s spring game was any indication. Julian Sayin came out on top with three touchdowns in the first half en route to a 50-31 win for his team.

After the game, Ohio State coach Ryan Day spoke to the media about Sayin, who’s battling for the QB1 spot.

“He's had some good days, he's had some days he's learning from," Day said. "A big trait of great quarterbacks is they're resilient, they keep coming back and they keep learning. If you keep making mistakes over and over again, not good.

"But I think all the guys have been that way this spring. But good to see him respond the way he did and rebound from a couple of practices early on."

Sayin was the No. 1 QB in the 2024 class and originally went to Alabama. However, after Nick Saban retired in January 2024, he went to Ohio State. Sayin will possibly replace Will Howard, who started all 16 games for the Buckeyes last season en route to the national championship.

In the spring game, Sayin showed that he was up to the task. On his first TD drive, he made a clutch third-down throw to tight end Max LeBlanc. For the next score, he threw a deep pass to wide receiver Carnell Tate, then followed it up with a throw to TE Max Klare, threading it between three defenders.

Freshman running back Bo Jackson scored the third TD with a short run to finish off Sayin’s third drive.

Ohio State’s Ryan Day on what he’s looking for in a quarterback

Julian Sayin, Lincoln Kienholz and Tavien St. Clair are all trying to become the starting QB at Ohio State. Before the spring game, Ryan Day talked about what he wants to see in his QB.

“I just want to see them continue to grow and see it carry over from what we’re seeing in practice," Day said to reporters. "You know, when you put them in a game like environment, you want to see how they handle everything that comes with being in a game and managing the game.

"[That includes] taking care of the football, playing well in third down in the red zone and in two minutes drills.”

Ohio State’s next QB will be thrown into the deep end immediately, as the Buckeyes will face Texas at home on Aug. 30.

