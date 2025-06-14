Ryan Day makes major recruiting move with latest Ohio State offer to four-star wide receiver from St. Augustine

Ohio State's recruiting camp on Thursday featured one of the most talented groups to visit the Buckeyes this summer. Among the standout performers was four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley, who left the school with a scholarship offer from Ryan Day and his staff.

Ad

"After a great camp at The Ohio State University I’m blessed to receive an offer," Whitley tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Whitley is the No. 212 player in the nation and the No. 28 wide receiver in the 2027 class, per the 247Sports Composite. He holds offers from nearly 20 other schools, including Ole Miss, Texas and Nebraska.

Another standout from the 2027 class, safety Emmanuel Moses, also secured an offer from Ohio State after his strong camp performance. Both Whitley and Moses were part of a group of promising prospects from Louisiana attending the event. Also representing the state was five-star quarterback Elijah Haven, the nation's No. 1 QB in the 2026 class.

Ad

Besides these Louisiana natives, OSU also hosted four-star linebacker Cooper Witten, the son of legendary NFL tight end Jason Witten. Cooper is the No. 1 linebacker in the 2027 class and the No. 4 recruit in Texas, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Following the camp, the sophomore told Eleven Warriors that Ryan Day's program is among his top five schools.

“I learned a lot today,” Cooper said. “James Laurinaitis is a great coach, he's played the position at a high level in the NFL, so he taught me a lot over the course of this camp. A lot of good points to bring back to my high school.”

Ad

Other schools in Cooper Witten's recruitment are Oklahoma, Notre Dame, TCU, Missouri and Duke.

Four-star TE Mack Sutter includes Ohio State in his top schools

Ohio State has some impressive, four-star offensive commits in the 2026 class, including wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., offensive tackle Sam Greer, interior offensive lineman Max Riley and tight end Corbyn Fordham.

The Buckeyes are now in the mix for another tight end in the cycle, as four-star prospect Mack Sutter included them in his top four schools, alongside Alabama, Illinois and Ole Miss.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Dunlap High School (Dunlap, Illinois) standout plays multiple positions, including quarterback, wide receiver, and defensive edge. He is the No. 6 tight end in the 2026 class and the No. 99 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Sutter made his official visit to Ohio State on May 30 and is set to announce his college decision on June 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place