Ryan Day opens up on Ohio State’s evolution after national title victory over Notre Dame

Ohio State coach Ryan Day, who defeated Notre Dame in the national championship game last season, will be entering his seventh season as the head coach of the program in 2025. Coaches often experience unprecedented fame and pressure after winning national championships, but Day is not unfazed by any of those immaterial aspects and looks forward to repeating the success.

Ad

The veteran coach was in Las Vegas to attend the Big Ten media days, where he spoke about the team's strategy, playing roster and the challenges ahead. He was asked whether anything had changed ever since he lifted the golden trophy. Day mentioned that the only thing he sensed was the experience and takeaways from the win.

“I don't know if it's better," Day said. "I think it's more experienced. I think when you win, you get a certain level of credibility with the people in your building, with the players, just in general.” [Timestamp - 1:20]

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“And I think there's a certain level of trust that just continues to increase. And I think when you're building a culture of the type of people that we're trying to bring in our building.

Ad

"I think that's important, and trust is something that will carry you throughout the season, through the ups and the downs, and to go through difficult times, manage it, but then also win in the end, to win championships, which we have to do at Ohio State," Day added. "I think that's what's important. And I think that the trust is at an all-time high in our building.”

Ad

Ryan Day keeps his hopes high on the Ohio State defense

Winning a national championship comes with its own set of challenges. Even though Ryan Day managed to dodge player poaching attempts, he lost a major piece of his coaching staff, Chip Kelly, to the NFL and Jim Knowles to Penn State. Despite all these setbacks, he managed to recalibrate the roster with Matt Patricia to manage the defense.

While speaking to the reporters at media days, he mentioned that the coaching staff is in the best condition ever, and he has trust in Patricia. Only names have changed; the strategies remain the same and Ohio State will continue to retain its attacking style.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepesh Nair Deepesh is a football enthusiast with years of experience covering NFL and NCAA. As an editor and published author of thousands of articles, he shares his passion for the game through compelling stories from on and off the field. When he's not working, you can find him hitting the weight room, coding, or playing chess—or binge-watching his favorite series as a self-proclaimed movie buff. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place