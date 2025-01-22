Ryan Day reposts Ohio State executive's clapback to haters following a triumph in CFP championship

Ryan Day's Ohio State won the national title on Monday, beating Notre Dame 34-23 in Atlanta. While there were some condescending narratives around the Buckeyes' triumph, Day hit back at some of the criticism.

On Tuesday morning, Day retweeted a message from Ohio State Director of Player Development CJ Barnett.

"F*** they gone say now??? #gobucks #legends," Barnett tweeted.

A common rumor surrounding the Buckeyes' national championship victory was that the program had developed a roster worth $20 million through recruitment and NIL deals. It looked to cast doubt on Ohio State's victory. Meanwhile, some observers pointed out that many Buckeyes players chose to return to Columbus to play another season of college football rather than enter the NFL Draft last year.

Many criticized Day and his Buckeyes team during the regular season as well. Ohio State lost two games in the regular season, including a defeat against arch-rival Michigan. That led to questions on whether the Buckeyes are good enough to challenge for the national title.

Ryan Day insists he always believed in his Ohio State team despite criticism from fans and pundits

Ohio State HC Ryan Day - Source: Imagn

After Ohio State was crowned the national champion on Monday, Ryan Day addressed some of the criticism that was aimed at his team during the regular season.

“Some people might have doubted but we didn’t and I didn’t,” Day said . “I knew it all along. A lot of things get said and a lot of things get written, but that never affected us.

"Never flinched and these guys never flinched. They never frayed at all. They stuck together. It actually brought them together more. Yeah, this is a special group of guys and just the loyalty and that’s it. That’s it.”

While Day ended Ohio State's 10-year drought for a national title, the Buckeyes coach will aim to build on this feat to create a dynasty in Columbus.

