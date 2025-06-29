Ryan Day's 2026 commit Cameron Brickle sends clear message following Ohio State move

Three-star defensive lineman Cameron Brickle committed to Ohio State's 2026 class on Saturday. The Pennsylvania native chose Ryan Day's program over Florida State, Maryland, USC and Penn State.
“Got it out the mud, time to work!!!" Brickle told On3's Hayes Fawcett following his commitment.
The 6-foot-2, 300-pound Brickle is the No. 54 defensive lineman in the 2026 cycle, per On3 Industry Rankings, while 247Sports Composite lists him at No. 62. Day's school extended an offer to him on October 16 and he took an official visit to Columbus on May 30.
"The whole atmosphere of Ohio State just fit me," Brickle told Bucknuts. "The whole time on the visit I was just thinking that I could see myself there. Once I broke it down with my family after all my OVs, it was something about that school that felt right so at the end of the day that is where my heart was at."
Brickle played his junior season at Malvern Prep in Pennsylvania. Earlier this year, he announced he would transfer to IMG Academy in Florida for his senior year, where former Buckeyes offensive line coach Greg Studrawa is the head coach.
Cameron Brickle raves about Ohio State coaches
With his commitment, Cameron Brickle becomes the 19th player for Ryan Day in Ohio State's 2026 class, which ranks No. 5 in the nation. His decision comes just a day after four-star defensive tackle Damari Simeon chose the Buckeyes.
In an interview with On3, Brickle praised Day:
“Coach Day is my guy," Brickle said. His main goal is to make me a better man outside of football, along with helping me grow my football talent. When it comes to coach Day, the man is a legend at what he does and I want to be a part of what he’s doing."
Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson started recruiting Brickle in his freshman year and built a strong relationship. Johnson continues to be on a recruiting hot streak, as Brickle marks his third defensive line commitment for the 2026 cycle.
"Just his overall passion for the game," Brickle told Bucknuts about coach Johnson. "Just the way he breaks the game down into his sections, and the way he makes a plan with you. I can do my part, and I am going to meet you here, but you have to do your part, and he meets you there as well, and that is what makes it the ultimate goal."
Brickle joins Khary Wilder and Damari Simeon in the Buckeyes' defensive line group for 2026. They are still pursuing additional talent at defensive, with targets like Jamir Perez, Emanuel Ruffin, Kevin Ford and Deuce Geralds still in play.
