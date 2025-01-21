“Ryan Day’s a good guy, maybe too good for that fanbase”: Desmond Howard hits at Ohio State stans while praising CFP natty win against Notre Dame

Former Heisman winner and Super Bowl champion Desmond Howard took a shot at Ohio State after they won the national title. The Buckeyes defeated Notre Dame 34-23 on Monday.

Howard played at Michigan which is Ohio State's top rival. Despite the Buckeyes winning, they were upset by the Wolverines and Howard took a shot at Ohio State while talking on ESPN's "Get Up" on Tuesday about their championship.

"Well, the first thing is I like Ryan Day as a person. I think he’s a wonderful individual and I think he’s a good coach,” Howard said. “I believe that you say congratulations to Ryan Day. I think that, at times, (Day) is probably, because he’s a good guy, maybe too good for that fanbase, especially the part that you were talking about who wanted him up out of there because of the loss to Michigan.

"But let’s not, like, minimize this. It’s not like he lost to Michigan. It was his fourth straight loss to Michigan, their hated rival,” Howard added. “That’s why they reacted the way they did so make sure you put context to that when, you know, you bring that to the equation.”

Desmond Howard says congratulations are due to Day for overcoming the adversity he faced throughout the season.

Desmond Howard takes aim at SEC after Ohio State win

Along with Desmond Howard taking a shot at Ohio State, he also aimed at the SEC.

The SEC has long been considered the premier conference in college football, but Howard doesn't think that is the case anymore. Instead, he believes after back-to-back years of no SEC teams being in the championship game, the Big Ten is the top conference in football.

“It’s now two years in a row that a Big Ten team has won the national championship and, on the way, they knocked off two SEC schools, Tennessee and Texas, on the way to winning the natty,” Howard added.

After Ohio State won and all the conference realignment, there is an argument that the Big Ten is the top conference in college football.

But it is undoubtedly a good talking point for fans ahead of the lengthy college football offseason.

