Ryan Day's Ohio State grabs big win over James Franklin & Steve Sarkisian to seal commitment of 4-star recruit to class of 2026 

Four-star defensive lineman Damari Simeon committed to Ohio State's 2026 class on Friday. The St. Augustine Prep (Egg Harbor Township, New Jersey) standout chose Ryan Day's program over Texas, Penn State, Notre Dame and Michigan.

The DL, who stands at 6-foot-2 and weighs 275 pounds, received his Ohio State offer from defensive line coach Larry Johnson in February. He took his final official visit to Columbus the weekend of June 20.

According to On3, Simeon is the No. 65 recruit in the nation, the No. 7 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 2 player in New Jersey. He showcases versatility by playing both inside and on the edge in high school. As a junior in the 2024 season, he recorded 47 tackles (nine tackles for loss), 2.5 sacks, one interception and a forced fumble.

With his pledge, Simeon becomes the Buckeyes' 18th commitment in the 2026 class, which sits fifth nationally. He is also the second player from New Jersey in the group, joining cornerback Jordan Thomas.

Simeon is OSU’s second commitment this week, following three-star offensive tackle Aaron Thomas, and he joins four-star defensive line prospect Khary Wilder in the class. Day’s staff will now turn their focus to landing other key defensive targets such as Deuce Geralds, Cameron Brickle, Jamir Perez and Emanuel Ruffin.

Ohio State is trending for 4-star QB Luke Fahey

Four-star quarterback Luke Fahey is one of the most recent targets for Ohio State's 2026 class, receiving an offer last week. Only two days after receiving it, On3’s Steve Wiltfong made an expert prediction favoring the Buckeyes to land the signal-caller.

Speaking on “Wiltfong Whiparound,” the On3 analyst explained the significance of OSU’s offer for Fahey:

“He (Fahey) left with a scholarship offer from coach Ryan Day and the Buckeyes, and this is one that he has been waiting on. This is a dream school for him, a dream school for his parents, and his family loves the place.”

247Sports' Blair Angulo also entered a crystal ball projection for the Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo, California) standout to commit to the Buckeyes. Fahey also holds offers from Oregon, Auburn, Indiana and Ole Miss.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Fahey completed 76% of his passes for 1,638 yards, throwing 17 touchdowns with zero interceptions while adding 183 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 28 carries. He is the No. 25 quarterback in the 2026 class and the No. 36 recruit in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

