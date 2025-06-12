Ryan Day's Ohio State to host 6'5, 215-pound, five-star QB for 2027 class on Thursday: REPORT

Ohio State has already secured a quarterback commitment for the 2027 class in four-star talent Brady Edmunds. However, the Buckeyes remain active in pursuing another top-tier QB in five-star prospect Elijah Haven, who is scheduled to visit Columbus this Thursday.
As a freshman in the 2024 season, Haven impressed by throwing for 2,205 yards and 35 touchdowns with just three interceptions, while also rushing for 12 additional scores. On3 Director of Scouting Charles Power praised Haven’s potential, saying:
“Haven is a big, physically-gifted athlete. The rising sophomore will need to continue smoothing out his passing mechanics, but the physical upside is apparent and already manifesting in significant ways on Friday nights.”
Haven, who stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 215 pounds, has received scholarship offers from the likes of LSU, Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Auburn and Florida State. As of now, LSU is considered the leader in his recruitment with a 40.9% chance of landing him, followed by Michigan at 35.8% and Auburn at 16.1%.
Ohio State continues to be a major player in the recruitment world
Ohio State secured its first defensive line commitment for the 2026 recruiting class with four-star defensive end Khary Wilder pledging to the Buckeyes on Tuesday. With his addition, Ryan Day’s staff now has 15 commitments for the class.
Since July 28, 2023, Ohio State has held a verbal commitment from five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., the son of the late Bengals receiver Chris Henry. Despite being in discussion with other schools for a while, Henry Jr. shut down his recruitment in April.
He discussed his commitment with Eleven Warriors last year:
“I'm always locked in. I'm just still enjoying the process of just being a recruit, because this is only happening one time. So, you know, I'm still going to just enjoy it. The other schools, I tell them, like, 'Yeah, it's going to be really hard to try and get me to flip, because it's Ohio State.' This is where I want to be.”
Another key wide receiver commit, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, also shut down his recruitment in May. Both Henry Jr. and Dixon-Wyatt, who play at Mater Dei (California), are among the top-ranked receivers in the nation, making this a big win for the OSU offense.
None of Ohio State’s current commits have official visits lined up with other programs. In an era where verbal pledges often lead to continued visits and last-minute flips, this is a huge recruiting win for OSU.
OSU's 2026 class features a pair of five-stars like Henry Jr. and safety Blaine Bradford. It also has 11 four-star prospects, including offensive tackle Sam Greer, safety Simeon Caldwell, cornerback Jordan Thomas, running back Favour Akih and wide receiver Jaeden Ricketts, among others.
