Ryan Day's Ohio State to host 6'5, 215-pound, five-star QB for 2027 class on Thursday: REPORT

Ohio State has already secured a quarterback commitment for the 2027 class in four-star talent Brady Edmunds. However, the Buckeyes remain active in pursuing another top-tier QB in five-star prospect Elijah Haven, who is scheduled to visit Columbus this Thursday.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As a freshman in the 2024 season, Haven impressed by throwing for 2,205 yards and 35 touchdowns with just three interceptions, while also rushing for 12 additional scores. On3 Director of Scouting Charles Power praised Haven’s potential, saying:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Haven is a big, physically-gifted athlete. The rising sophomore will need to continue smoothing out his passing mechanics, but the physical upside is apparent and already manifesting in significant ways on Friday nights.”

Ad

Haven, who stands at 6-foot-5 and weighs 215 pounds, has received scholarship offers from the likes of LSU, Georgia, Alabama, Michigan, Auburn and Florida State. As of now, LSU is considered the leader in his recruitment with a 40.9% chance of landing him, followed by Michigan at 35.8% and Auburn at 16.1%.

Ohio State continues to be a major player in the recruitment world

Ohio State secured its first defensive line commitment for the 2026 recruiting class with four-star defensive end Khary Wilder pledging to the Buckeyes on Tuesday. With his addition, Ryan Day’s staff now has 15 commitments for the class.

Ad

Since July 28, 2023, Ohio State has held a verbal commitment from five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr., the son of the late Bengals receiver Chris Henry. Despite being in discussion with other schools for a while, Henry Jr. shut down his recruitment in April.

Expand Tweet

Ad

He discussed his commitment with Eleven Warriors last year:

“I'm always locked in. I'm just still enjoying the process of just being a recruit, because this is only happening one time. So, you know, I'm still going to just enjoy it. The other schools, I tell them, like, 'Yeah, it's going to be really hard to try and get me to flip, because it's Ohio State.' This is where I want to be.”

Ad

Another key wide receiver commit, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, also shut down his recruitment in May. Both Henry Jr. and Dixon-Wyatt, who play at Mater Dei (California), are among the top-ranked receivers in the nation, making this a big win for the OSU offense.

None of Ohio State’s current commits have official visits lined up with other programs. In an era where verbal pledges often lead to continued visits and last-minute flips, this is a huge recruiting win for OSU.

OSU's 2026 class features a pair of five-stars like Henry Jr. and safety Blaine Bradford. It also has 11 four-star prospects, including offensive tackle Sam Greer, safety Simeon Caldwell, cornerback Jordan Thomas, running back Favour Akih and wide receiver Jaeden Ricketts, among others.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More

Ohio State Buckeyes Fan? Check out the latest Buckeyes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place