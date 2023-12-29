Ryan Day's Ohio State likely targets top transfer QB as Buckeyes prepare for Cotton Bowl showdown against Missouri

The transfer of Kyle McCord has impacted Ohio State's quarterback situation for the Cotton Bowl, resulting in Devin Brown earning his first career start against Missouri.

"I mean the plan is to play Devin," said Ryan Day this week.

A report by JD Pickell hints at who Ryan Day likely targets as the top transfer QB for 2024, along with predictions for where some of the top college football players in the transfer portal will land next season.

Ohio State is predicted to acquire Kansas State transfer Will Howard, 22, via the portal, according to On3’s JD Pickell. The Kansas State quarterback, who led the Wildcats to an 8-4 record, is expected to transfer to Ohio State.

According to The Spun, Ohio State’s head coach, Ryan Day and his staff are attempting to secure Howard, who would replace Kyle McCord, who has now transferred to Syracuse.

Statistically, Will Howard started 12 games for the Wildcats in 2023 and finished with 5,786 yards and 48 touchdowns.

Ohio State is preparing to face the No. 9-ranked Missouri Tigers in the Cotton Bowl on Friday, Dec. 29 at AT&T Stadium.

In their previous meetings, Ohio State has won 10 times, lost once, and tied once. The most recent meeting was in 1998, when Ohio State defeated Missouri by a score of 35-14.

Will Howard's transfer portal decisions be underway?

Former Kansas State quarterback Will Howard

Will Howard is still in the portal after three weeks and has taken visits to USC and Miami. The former Kansas State quarterback is still assessing his options. Howard has an option to declare for the NFL draft by January 15, according to On3’s Pete Nakos, who also reported on Howard’s interest in Ohio State and USC.

Howard led K-State to a Big 12 title in 2022. He is the No. 7 overall transfer and the No. 4-ranked quarterback in the portal, according to On3.

Meanwhile, On3’s JD Pickell also predicted the transfer portal destinations for some much-awaited calls, like Texas A&M WR Evan Stewart, who had a solid season with 514 yards and four touchdowns and is projected to join Tennessee.

Also, prolific passer Cam Ward from Washington State is likely to join the Miami Hurricanes.

