Ryan Day’s Ohio State reportedly gives substantial promotion to Keenan Bailey

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Ohio State's Ryan Day is about to give a big promotion to Keenan Bailey. The Buckeyes' tight ends coach for a year and on Ohio State's coaching staff for eight years, he's set to become the school's new co-offensive coordinator.

"Sources: Ohio State is set to promote Keenan Bailey to co-offensive coordinator. He’ll remain tight ends coach and work with recently promoted offensive coordinator Brian Hartline and new run-game coordinator Tyler Bowen. Bailey has worked at OSU in various roles since 2016," Thamel tweeted on Monday.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Before being the tight ends coach for the Buckeyes, he was a quality control coach on offense and then a senior advisor to the head coach. When Ryan Day promoted him to tight ends coach, he said this about him:

"Keenan is an excellent coach. He’s a really sharp young man who’s going to do unbelievable things in his career. And the relationships he’s built over time with former players, current players, recruits and family has been excellent. He’s got a very bright future ahead of him."

Chip Kelly's departure triggers slew of changes at Ohio State

In an expected move, Chip Kelly decided to return to the NFL, where he's set to be the offensive coordinator for the Las Vegas Raiders under their new coach, Pete Caroll.

Here's what Kelly recently had to say about returning to the NFL after his stint in college football over the last six years (as UCLA's coach and then Ohio State's OC):

“The one thing about the NFL that I love is it's the ultimate level of competition. It's football at the highest level. You have to go against the best and the brightest from a coaching standpoint and a playing standpoint, and that challenge of trying to be the best team and be the world champ is a pretty cool deal.

'So, when I got the chance to talk with (Carroll) last Saturday about this, and then Tom Brady on the ownership side, because Tom's involved and he kind of represented the ownership during the interview process, it was just pretty cool to listen to their vision and their thoughts on what Raider football is and the Raider way is.”

It was always expected that Chip Kelly would only be a short-time fix at Ohio State. Nonetheless, the move has forced Ryan Day to make some changes in his coaching staff. Co-offensive coordinator Brian Hartline will now be the Buckeyes' new offensive coordinator, with Keenan Bailey moving to fill in Hartline's former position.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Raiders Nation! Check out the latest Las Vegas Raiders Schedule and dive into the Raiders Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.