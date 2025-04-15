Ryan Day’s wife sets the record straight on if he dyes his beard after Clay Travis’ accusations

Ryan Day took over as Ohio State head coach for the 2019 season after serving as an offensive coordinator at the program for two years. He replaced Urban Meyer, who had led the Buckeyes to another successful tenure with a number of accolades, including the national title.

However, a certain section of the fanbase didn't trust Day to get the job done. But the iconic national championship win in the 2024 season changed the look of things for Day in Columbus.

In a video posted to X on Monday, Clay Travis explained why the coach was never trusted by the Ohio State fanbase. The Outkick founder cited something about his facial appearance.

“You can’t trust men who dye their beards,” Travis said. “The whole purpose of having a beard is to embrace your rugged masculinity. And if you’re dyeing your beard, you are defeating the whole purpose. I think this is why people didn’t trust Ryan Day. I think Ryan Day’s approval ratings would go up a billion percent. Congratulations on the national title; if you really want to be beloved, don’t dye your beard.”

“And I just got a checkmate for everybody out there who would argue otherwise. Imagine if Santa Claus dyed his beard. He goes from this friendly grandfatherly figure to like Hillbilly Gym. You wouldn’t let your kids sit on Santa’s lap if he dyed his beard. He would be an untrustworthy old guy.”

However, Ryan Day’s wife, Nina Day, outrightly denied Travis' claim that the coach dyes his beard:

“I have known Ryan my entire life and he has never once died his beard,” Nina wrote while reposting Travis’ video. “Move on to the next narrative.”

Ryan Day and his family's ordeal ahead of the College Football Playoff

Ohio State ended the 2024 regular season with another loss to Michigan, marking the fourth straight loss to the age-long rival. This was unacceptable to the Columbus fanbase, leading them to turn against Ryan Day while calling for the immediate dismissal of the coach.

Day’s wife detailed the hostility the family faced in the weeks leading to the College Football Playoff to Columbus Dispatch following the championship win. The family received death threats from fans, leading Nina to consider leaving the city with her children. However, the national title win changed things for the family.

