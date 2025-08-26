Ryan Day sends clear message to Julian Sayin before blockbuster matchup against Texas for 2025 season opener

The Texas-Ohio State matchup will be a highly anticipated game of college football in Week 1. It will be a rematch for both teams squaring off against each other following the playoff game last season. Steve Sarkisian &amp; Co. will be aiming to seek revenge for their loss and depriving them of a national championship appearance. Ohio State is in a much different situation right now. Ryan Day has lost almost 14+ players to the NFL and some veterans to the transfer portal. It is a fresh roster with new faces leading from the front, including the QB spot, where Julian Sayin will make his first career start.Ahead of the blockbuster face-off, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day shared his two cents about the expectations and handling pressure. He claims that Sayin needs to maintain his composure and utilize the training from the off-season wherever necessary.&quot;The message is just win. Find a way to win. I think when you start setting expectations, you can get yourself out of whack. We're gonna take it one play at a time. &quot;He's got a good group of guys around him, he's got a good defense, he's got good special teams, a good offensive line, good skill guys — he needs to lean into those players and find a way to win the game,” Day said about his quarterback on Tuesday.The veteran coach also shed some light about the defensive position. He bragged about overhauling the roster and added that all the players were healthy.“We're gonna roll those guys pretty good.I feel like we've developed some depth there. I feel like we're gonna feel good about putting different guys in the game between Eddrick (Houston), (Kayden McDonald), Will (Smith Jr.), Tywone Malone and even Jarquez (Carter). You're gonna see guys mix in and out of there,” he added.Paul Finebaum makes his Texas vs Ohio State pick for 2025 season openerThe ESPN analyst has been quite vocal about his opinion lately. He claimed that Steve Sarkisian &amp; Co. has a better chance than Ohio State and that Ryan Day will not win the game. Even though they are the defending national champions, Finebaum claims their 2025 roster lacks depth.“I expect Texas to beat them, and I think they’re going to beat them badly,” Finebaum said on Get Up on Tuesday.The game will be a clash of two young QBs in the likes of Arch Manning and Julian Sayin. Both the teams have a formidable defense and Manning is expected to remain cautious, especially after last season's loss.