Ryan Day stands behind Ohio State’s decision to take down some national championship memorabilia in the facility to send clear message

Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day says the team has taken down some national championship memorabilia in the facility. Day and the Buckeyes won the national championship last season, and have hung banners in the facility to recognize the championship.

However, ahead of the 2025 college football season, Day revealed he took down some of it to remind everyone that you need to earn it as he wants the team to have a chip on their shoulder.

"One of the first things was reinforce the culture and after the end of the meeting it was we have to rebuild the culture because this team hasn't done anything," Day said, via 247Sports.

"There's guys on this team that don't know the culture yet. They were fortunate enough to be with the team during the last two games, which was great to see, and I give a lot of credit to the seniors who last year really embraced them coming to be a part of the program."

Day added that it were the leaders of the groups who initiated the move.

"The leaders of this group decided that they want to take some of the stuff down, some of the national championship things down in the facility because they realized, like, we didn't win a national championship," Day added.

"Last year's team did, and that was a good start because that's the right mentality to have, is that we got to start this thing from scratch and build from there."

It seems Day wants his current team to work hard.

The Buckeyes have nine claimed national titles but Day says the program is acting like they haven't won at all.

Ryan Day and Ohio State manifesting a hard working culture

Ryan Day says taking the national championship gear down from the facility is part of the culture they are building. Day wants hard workers in the building, and that was something the leadership group also asked for.

Ohio State will have a tough start to their season as they open the year against the Texas Longhorns. The Buckeyes also have notable games against Michigan, Wisconsin and Penn State among others.

