Ryan Grubb to Alabama rumors intensify after Washington OC pens heartfelt note about his Huskies departure: "Possible not probable"

Washington Huskies offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb could follow former UW head coach Kalen DeBoer and join the Alabama Crimson Tide. DeBoer was hired last week to fill the same position at Alabama following the end of Nick Saban's legendary career.

Grubb said that he will no longer be with Washington in 2024, intensifying the rumors that he will join DeBoer's staff, on Twitter on Saturday night:

"Possible not probable. The vision coming to Seattle was clear. What wasn't was how this family would come together and have the experience of a lifetime. Nothing will change that. This is all love. Though I wanted to be I will not be the next head coach at the University of Washington. It would have been a dream to stay here and fight to maintain the standard that had been reestablished. I showed up every day early and stayed late gladly to fight for my family.

"And with tears in my eyes I know my last day in Husky Stadium has come. This program has blessed me with mentors like Jen Cohen and Chris Peterson - I leave blessed with their friendship. Seattle is the best!!! Husky fans are the best (even the ones that hate me sometimes 😂 Always love). I know I was far from perfect but know I sacrificed all I could to bring our best every week.

"The passion and the love this city has is rare. And I am so blessed to have been here. Thank you for all the support and belief you gave to me and my family. We will always love Seattle!!! To my players, I am sorry I could not finish the fight - I love you!!! Go Dawgs!!! ☔️☔️☔️ Coach Grubb"

While Grubb has not announced his next move, it is widely expected that he will join DeBoer's staff with the Crimson Tide. He has worked with the newly-hired Alabama coach in 14 of the past 17 seasons, and after failing to be named the Huskies' next coach, it appears their working relationship will continue.

If not Ryan Grubb, who will be the Washington Huskies' next coach?

The Washington Huskies remain without a head coach after losing Kalen DeBoer to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Ryan Grubb recently announced that he will not be hired to fill the position, and according to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the Huskies have their eyes set on one candidate.

"Sources: Arizona coach Jedd Fisch has emerged as Washington’s top target for the head coaching job," Thamel tweeted on Sunday. "He’s the only candidate Washington officials have engaged with after their initial phone calls. Expect clarity in the near future."

Fisch has spent the last three seasons leading the Arizona Wildcats. After finishing 0-5 in 2020, the year before his arrival, the Wildcats finished 10-3 in 2023, marking their best season since 1998.