Ryan Montgomery injury: Georgia commit gives update on his "heartbroken" situation leading to missing senior season

The Georgia four-star commit QB, Ryan Montgomery, announced on X that he will miss the entirety of his senior season with the Bulldogs. On3 Sports reported that Montgomery got injured during a high school football game against Toledo Central Catholic in Ohio.

The QB was flipped into the air on a 1-yard scramble and had to be carried off the field on a golf cart. He announced on social media that he would miss the rest of the 2024 season because he sustained an ACL injury that requires surgery.

"I am heartbroken to announce I will miss the rest of my Senior football season with my teammates and coaches due to an ACL injury that requires surgery.

"To my teammates- enjoy every minute! Know that I will do whatever I can coaching-wise to assist this season. To my coaches- thanks for everything you have done for me.

"Thanks to the entire Findlay community for all the support. God has a plan for me and I know when is just strengthening my faith...I look forward to a full recovery and the next chapter of my life at The University of Georgia."

Ryan Montgomery committed to the Georgia Bulldogs on April 17. He chose the Kirby Smart-led squad over the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Florida Gators.

Ryan Montgomery is a star high school player

Last season, Montgomery broke a pair of passing records set by two-time Super Bowl winner Ben Roethlisberger at his high school. He first broke the former Pittsburgh Steelers QBs single-game passing record, and a month later, he topped Roethlisberger's career passing yard record.

Ryan is ranked as the country's No. 11 overall prospect, as per On3 Sports' Industry Ranking. He is also ranked as the No. 9 QB and No. 6 recruit from Ohio in the 2025 class cycle.

