Ryan Puglisi's latest comments show how Bulldogs' QB is fighting vigorously to become Georgia's starting QB

Georgia quarterback Ryan Puglisi has emerged as one of the foremost candidates to win the Bulldogs' QB1 job that was left vacant after Carson Beck unexpectedly entered the transfer portal in January and joined the Miami Hurricanes. Puglisi is fighting for the QB1 job against Gunnar Stockton, who took over Georgia's offense when Beck was injured before the college football playoffs.
While speaking to reporters after practice on Tuesday, Puglisi showed his confidence in winning the QB1 job with his fiery comments.
“I definitely think I can, I could (be UGA’s starting quarterback) right now, definitely,” Ryan Puglisi said. “I think if you’re at the quarterback position and you don’t believe that you could play, you should probably do something else, because you need some confidence. At Georgia, no matter who you are, no matter where you are on the depth chart, you’re always going to compete.
"I think you’re competing with yourself every day as well, just trying to be better than you were yesterday. Putting your head down and going to work every single day no matter where you are on the depth chart. I think from where I am right now in the spring to where I was last year, obviously with the injury, I think I progressed a little bit."
Kirby Smart addresses Ryan Puglisi and Gunner Stockton's battle for QB1
Ryan Puglisi missed the entirety of the 2024 season due to a stress fracture injury in his right foot, ceding the quarterback backup role to Gunner Stockton. He was not idle, learning offensive coordinator Mike Bobo's offensive structure ahead of a crucial season for the Georgia Bulldogs.
On Tuesday after practice, Georgia coach Kirby Smart talked about the intriguing battle between Puglisi and Stockton through spring training.
“Both those guys are doing a great job,” Kirby Smart said. “I’m really pleased with where both of them are at. Ryan’s taking some reps with the ones. Gunner continues to grow and get better. I think both those guys are doing a great job.”
Puglisi will take his first snaps for the Bulldogs on Saturday during Georgia's annual spring scrimmage.
The last time that the Bulldogs had a quarterback battle in 2023, the polarizing Carson Beck was named the QB1 in August, a fortnight before the season started. The battle between Gunner Stockton and Ryan Puglisi could yet drag on for a few more months as coach Kirby Smart makes the huge decision on who will fill Beck's shoes.
