"Ryan Williams is so bad they’re already replacing him" - CFB fans react as 5-star WR Cederian Morgan commits to Alabama

Five-star wide receiver Cederian Morgan from Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City, Alabama, announced his commitment to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Wednesday. He’s the 10th player to commit to the program in the past 10 days, and the third wide receiver in three days.

Ad

Morgan is 6-foot-4, 220 pounds and is ranked as the No. 15 player in the country for the 2026 class. He’s also the No. 2-ranked wide receiver nationally and the top player in the state, according to On3 Industry Ranking. He chose Alabama over programs like Georgia, Florida, Auburn, Colorado and Clemson.

Hayes Fawcett @Hayesfawcett3 LINK BREAKING: Five-Star WR Cederian Morgan has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @rivals The No. 2 WR in the ‘26 Class chose the Crimson Tide over Florida, Georgia, & Colorado “Bama made, Bama raised, Bama stayed!!!! RTR” https://on3.com/rivals/cederian-morgan-240129/

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While many fans on X were elated about the news, some were critical. One compared Morgan to Alabama wideout Ryan Williams, who posted 865 receiving yards and eight touchdowns as a freshman in 2024.

“Ryan Williams is so bad they’re already replacing him 😂😂😂,” the fan wrote.

“Over Florida but still bad decision young man,” another fan said.

“LETS GOOOOOOOO THATS ANOTHA ONE,” one commented.

Ad

Meanwhile, other Tide fans celebrated the pledge.

“You finally getting it right,” a fan said.

“ROLL TIDE 🐘🔥 Bama just keeps stacking ’em,” another fan said.

“Ok not going to lie that’s a great get for Alabama,” a fan said.

In his junior season at high school, Morgan recorded 70 catches for 1,162 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Cederian Morgan on committing to the Crimson Tide

Alabama had made Cederian Morgan a priority early on. Crimson Tide coach Kalen DeBoer and wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shepard began building a relationship with him shortly after joining the program in 2024. They visited him at school and brought him to Tuscaloosa last summer.

Ad

“I get to stay home and play for the in-state school that I grew up a fan of,” Morgan told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “It is a great feeling. This was like a dream for me. I have been there so many times and Alabama is home for me.”

Alabama now has 17 commitments in its 2026 class, including other wide receiver pledges, Owen Cabell from Nashville and Brian Williams Jr. from Orlando. Morgan joins a loaded class that includes other five-stars like cornerback Jorden Edmonds from Georgia, linebacker Xavier Griffin (Georgia) and running back Ezavier Crowell (Alabama).

Cederian Morgan's addition moved Alabama up from No. 8 to No. 6 in the national recruiting rankings.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Garima Garima's inclination for sports began with Pitthu/Seven Stones, then cricket, when she was named the team captain in high school, and slowly built up to badminton, tennis, swimming, baseball, and, most recently, F1. There is no end to her love for Serena Williams, who she admires for her incredible impact not only on the game but on women around the world.



Apart from sports, she loves good storytelling in any form, be it a good fiction book, film, or even a vlog. Photography, going on drives, eating good food, and exercising are the things that keep her sound.



Currently studying the Japanese language, she aims to become fluent by the end of 2026. Know More