Ryan Williams catches spotlight at Alabama vs Auburn high intensity men's basketball showdown

WR Ryan Williams joined the Alabama Crimson Tide as part of the 2024 recruiting class. As a true freshman, he played in all 13 games and put up 865 yards and eight TDs receiving under new head coach Kalen DeBoer.

After the season ended, Williams and his teammates took time to showcase their support for the men's basketball team. On Saturday, the Crimson Tide took on the Auburn Tigers in a high-octane game on the court. The Tigers ultimately emerged victorious with a 94-85 final score.

Ryan Williams and a few of his teammates attended the showdown at Coleman Coliseum. @Alabama_ftbl posted a video on Instagram showcasing the wide receiver on the sidelines cheering on the Crimson Tide. Williams was also seen throwing an autographed t-shirt to the fans and making his presence felt. You can check out the video below:

Williams was honored as the Freshman All-American and First-Team All-SEC for his contributions on the field. Unfortunately, Ryan Williams and the Crimson Tide did not enjoy a successful campaign in their first year after Nick Saban's retirement, failing to make it to the SEC Championship game.

Furthermore, Alabama did not qualify for the inaugural 12-team playoffs. Instead, they competed in the ReliaQuest Bowl but suffered a 19-13 loss to the Michigan Wolverines. DeBoer ended his debut season with an average 9-4 record, raising questions about his ability to carry on Saban's legacy.

CFB analyst praises Ryan Williams' offensive production as a freshman amidst QB Jalen Milroe's inconsistency

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe did not live up to the hype that surrounded him this season. Despite his lackluster performances, Williams proved his worth on the offense end despite being only 17 years old, becoming one of the youngest players in FBS football.

College Football analyst J.D. Pickell talked about Ryan Williams' offensive production. On the 'Hard Count' show, he praised the WR for being a solid offensive player despite Milroe's poor passing game.

"Jalen Milroe didn't throw for more than 300 yards after the Vanderbilt game, which was played on October 5th. And Ryan Williams still has over 800 yards receiving and had a tremendous freshman campaign," Pickell said.

"To put a further point on this, there was no real relief for Ryan Williams to make what he did that much more impressive this season as a true freshman. You had him and Jeremy Bernard both in the neighborhood 0f right around 50 interceptions." (Timestamp: 4:41 onwards).

The Crimson Tide will have a new signal caller next season since Milroe finished his collegiate eligibility. It will be interesting to see if this new quarterback can help improve Williams' stats and take the Crimson Tide to a national championship.

